TRADE MISSION IN SYDNEY FOR THE CONSORZIO TUTELA PROVOLONE VALPADANA

The 3-day B2B event gets underway in the capital, visits and meetings with importers, key players in large-scale distribution and the main HoReCa associations

CREMONA, ITALY, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 30 August 2022 – Provolone Valpadana PDO goes on a mission to Sydney: a delegation of companies, led by the Consortium, will be in the Australian capital in the coming days to forge new business relationships and consolidate those already in place with importers. The initiative, scheduled from 31 August to 2 September, is part of the second year of the "Born to Be Authentic - Provolone Valpadana, a PDO cheese from Europe" project www.borntobeauthentic.eu, co-financed by the European Union, to expand the market for this Protected Designation of Origin product.

The first day will be dedicated to an overview of the food market in Australia, thanks to an in-depth study with two experts on the dynamics of the country and HoReCa; the second day will focus on the tangible opportunities offered by the project, with a B2B session with 10 important importers and distributors. To conclude, on 2 September the focus will be on retail and large-scale distribution, with scheduled visits to some of the major key players in large-scale distribution.

“We are working alongside our companies to show them the opportunities offered by the Australian market. We want to promote our product of excellence and our quality known and appreciated all over the world" said the President of the Consortium, Libero Stradiotti "During the mission we will also bring up issues such as sustainability, the control system and traditions that distinguish European PDO products and represent an important lever and commercial possibility in third countries. Australia is recording excellent performances, with + 15.17% of Provolone exported in 2021 compared to 2020. Thanks to this project and to initiatives such as this mission, we hope that volumes will further increase and, above all, that awareness will increase and knowledge of the added value of PDO branded products”.

On 31 August, the trip to Sydney will also include a lunch to meet journalists and foodbloggers, important allies in promoting the versatility of the two types of Provolone Valpadana PDO, mild and strong, and in the many forms and ageing that make it one of the cheeses most used and appreciated in international cuisine.

Afterwards, the delegation, led by the Consortium, will move to Melbourne to participate in the Fine Food, renowned and very popular trade fair where it will be possible to meet the Consortium and the "Born to be Authentic" project on stand HD26.

More information by the Protection Consortium can be found on the official website of the project www.borntobeauthentic.eu

For information and contacts