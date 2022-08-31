Brand New Single-Family Homes Now Available at Beacon Lake in St. Johns County

The one-of-a kind community is ready to welcome new families with the expansion of Phase 3B homes.

Families are invited to tour the new model home and lakefront community to see if Beacon Lake is the right neighborhood for them

We are committed to creating a community that families will enjoy living in for years to come, and can’t wait to welcome more families into the neighborhood” — Bruce Parker

ST. AUGUSTINE , FLORIDA , UNITED STATES, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beacon Lake, a premier living community for families in St. Johns County, is now selling homes in Phase 3B. This latest phase includes a variety of coastal inspired homes built by award-winning builders, Dream Finders Homes and Toll Brothers.

Homebuyers have the option of 43-foot lots with Dream Finders Homes or 63-foot lots with Toll Brothers, built in a variety of architectural styles, colors, and exterior elevations. Homes in the community are between 2400 to 3000+ square feet, and feature four brand new home designs starting in the upper $500s. Homes have 3 to 5 bedrooms, 3 to 4 baths, and 2 to 3 car garages, making Beacon Lake the perfect community for families.

For those interested in the single-family homes at Beacon Lake, a designer-decorated Delmore Elite model by Toll Brothers is now open for touring. The home’s many rooms, and accessibility to the kitchen, make Beacon Lake homes great for entertaining. The model features a great room, casual dining area, and covered lanai.

“We are thrilled to open Phase 3B here at Beacon Lake,” said Bruce Parker at Beacon Lake. “We are committed to creating a community that families will enjoy living in for years to come, and can’t wait to welcome more families into the neighborhood.”

The community is conveniently situated between I-95 and US 1 on CR210, making it an easy commute to Jacksonville and St. Augustine Schools, and plenty of shops, restaurants, entertainment, golf courses, sports venues, and beautiful beaches.

Families at Beacon Lake have the comfort of knowing top-rated medical facilities and schools are close by. The community is near Mayo Clinic Jacksonville, named by US News and World Report as a top regional hospital in Florida, and families with children get access to St. Johns County Schools, one of Florida’s top-rated school districts.

“I love this new community. The residents are friendly and helpful. The development is beautifully taking shape with an amazing Lake House at the center of it all,” said resident B Tran.

Additional amenities of the community include a 43-acre paddle-friendly lake, 358 acres of nature preserve, and an 8,200 square foot Lake House Amenity & Fitness Center, featuring a pool, fitness center, sand beach, dog park, boardwalk, kayak and canoe area, tennis courts, and more.

Families interested in the Beacon Lake community can learn more about Phase 3B by scheduling an appointment or submitting a contact form here.