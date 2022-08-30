Gastrointestinal Stents Market size worth $ 579.4 Million, Globally, by 2030 at 4.80% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Due to an increase in the prevalence of IBD, gastrointestinal cancers, and other digestive disorders, the market for gastrointestinal stents has grown.

/EIN News/ -- Jersey City, New Jersey, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ Gastrointestinal Stents Market ” By Product (Biliary Stent, Duodenal Stent, Colonic Stent, Pancreatic Stent, and Esophageal Stent), By Application (Biliary Disease, Colorectal Cancer, Stomach Cancer, and Others), By End User (Hospitals and Clinics, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Gastrointestinal Stents Market size was valued at USD 379.9 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 579.4 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.80% from 2022 to 2030.

Global Gastrointestinal Stents Market Overview

The growing incidence of colorectal cancer worldwide is one of the main factors propelling the market’s expansion. Additionally, a rising geriatric population with gastrointestinal conditions such as diverticulosis, bowel problems, and gastrointestinal cancers is fueling the market’s expansion. Additionally, the sector is being significantly impacted by the growing popularity of minimally invasive (MI) surgical procedures and rising public health awareness. Gastrointestinal stenting yields less blood loss, a quicker recovery period, and a decreased risk of infection than standard open surgery techniques.

A number of technological innovations, including the development of bioabsorbable stents made of nitinol materials with high flexibility and kink resistance, are stimulating expansion in this industry. The market expansion throughout the predicted time frame is also projected to be aided by ongoing research and development initiatives in the commercial sector. For instance, researchers from MIT and Brigham and Women’s Hospital stated in June 2021 that they were creating a stretchy stent with pop-out needles for use in medicine administration in GI systems and other tubular organs.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Becton, Dickinson and Company, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cantel Medical Corporation, Conmed Corporation, Cook Group Incorporated, ELLA-CS, S.R.O., Hobbs Medical Inc., Merit Medical Systems Inc., Olympus Corporation, and Taewoong Medical Co. Ltd.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Gastrointestinal Stents Market On the basis of Product, Application, End User, and Geography.

Gastrointestinal Stents Market, By Product Biliary Stent Duodenal Stent Colonic Stent Pancreatic Stent Esophageal Stent

Gastrointestinal Stents Market, By Application Biliary Disease Colorectal Cancer Stomach Cancer Others

Gastrointestinal Stents Market, By End User Hospitals and Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Gastrointestinal Stents Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



