Multiple Hiker Rescues Conducted on the Crawford Path

Conservation Officer Matthew Holmes

603-788-4850

603-271-3361

August 30, 2022

Chandlers Purchase, NH – On Monday, August 29, 2022, rescuers from across New Hampshire collaborated to help two separate injured individuals on the same trail in the White Mountains.

At approximately 9:20 a.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game Department Conservation Officers were notified of a hiker on the Crawford Path near Mt. Eisenhower who had sustained a severe lower leg injury. According to information relayed by another hiker, authorities learned that Rachel Wild, 29, of Sanford, NC was unable to walk near the intersection of Crawford Path and the Eisenhower Loop Trail and at a distance of almost four miles from the nearest road. Upon receiving this information, Fish and Game reached out to the Appalachian Mountain Club (AMC) requesting assistance. AMC was able to provide two volunteers who hiked from the Mizpah Hut to Wild’s location and provided updated information.

Due to the remoteness of Wild’s location and the mountainous terrain surrounding it, Fish and Game contacted many additional resources. Along with six Conservation Officers, rescuers from Twin Mountain Fire and EMS, AMC, Lakes Region Search and Rescue, and the Army National Guard responded to the area. Ground crews began the long hike to the scene while a Guard helicopter and crew responded from Concord.

Although hot, weather conditions were favorable for rescue crews. The Guard helicopter was able to fly to the area around Mt. Eisenhower, and using GPS coordinates provided by AMC personnel, was able to locate Wild at the scene of her injury. With the aid of a hoist and highly trained personnel, the helicopter crew was able to extract Wild from the mountainside and bring her safely to a landing zone in Crawford Notch, arriving at approximately 1:30 p.m. Once roadside, Wild was transported by Twin Mountain Ambulance to Littleton Regional Hospital for further evaluation and treatment of her injuries.

While ground crews were hiking toward Wild’s location, they came upon 32-year-old Carmen Figuroa of Boca Raton, FL, who had sustained a lower leg injury approximately a mile up the Crawford Path from Mt. Clinton road. Figuroa had not made a call for help, but was injured and in need of assistance. After being provided first aid, Figuroa was able to hobble down the trail with the assistance of Conservation Officers and Lakes Region Search and Rescue Team personnel. Figuroa remained persistent and was able to make it to the road at approximately 12:45 p.m. Once roadside, she was transported from the scene by a friend to seek medical treatment.

Both hikers were found to be very experienced and were prepared for their hikes. Wild had been hiking along the Appalachian Trail for over five months, and had made it to the Crawford Path from Georgia. She commented on New Hampshire’s terrain, saying that it was certainly more difficult than the hundreds of miles of trail that she had navigated up to that point.

Because of the motivation and professionalism of all the rescue personnel involved in the day’s calls, a statewide group who worked together flawlessly assisted two visitors in need of help in a timely manner.