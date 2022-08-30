Legionella Testing Market, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2022-2027
Global Legionella Testing Market To Be Driven By Growing Prevalence In Potable Water In The Forecast Period Of 2022-202730 NORTH GLOUD STREET, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Legionella Testing Market Size, Share, Trend, Report and Forecast 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global legionella testing market, assessing the market based on its segments like major applications and regions.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/legionella-testing-market/requestsample
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2017-2027)
Forecast CAGR (2022-2027): 8.2%
The marketplace for legionella testing is being aided by the growing prevalence of legionella outbreaks in various buildings, like hotels, cruise ships, and hospitals. because the COVID-19 infection caused by the novel SARS-CoV-2 was almost like Legionnaires’ disease, mostly affecting people with weak immune systems, the demand for legionella testing significantly surged.
The shutdown of producing operations and businesses for an extended period of your time thanks to the implementation of government-mandated lockdowns during the pandemic led to the stagnancy of potable water, thanks to which the demand for legionella testing increased to stop the danger of Legionnaires’ disease among the workers and consumers, therefore augmenting the market growth. The trend is predicted to continue within the forecast period due to the resurgence of the virus and constant mutation of SARS-CoV-2, resulting in more fatal outcomes, which is projected to propel market growth.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Legionella testing refers to the detection of the presence of legionella bacteria in humans and water bodies. It’s essential in hot and stagnant water to stop the danger of legionella outbreak, which may potentially be fatal to high-risk individuals. Legionella testing is usually done by deploying antigen and molecular testing methods, during which a sample of urine or sputum is collected to be analysed during a laboratory.
Read Full Report with Table of Contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/legionella-testing-market
On the Basis of application, the market can be divided into:
Water Testing
Microbial Culture
DFA Stain
PCR
Others
IVD Testing
Blood Culture
Urine Antigen Test
DFA Stain
PCR
Others
On the Basis of region, the market can be divided into:
North America
Europe
The Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Market Trends
The increasing prevalence of varied microbes in water which will cause adverse health issues is surging the demand for water treatment. this is often also increasing the presence of legionella which will colonise artificial water systems and equipment, hence surging the demand for managing potable water. The growing demand for legionella testing in public-accessed buildings, care facilities and hospitals, along with fountains and cooling towers, is propelling the market growth.
Additionally , the introduction of varied initiatives by both governments and organisations to extend awareness regarding the danger of legionella growth is further augmenting the industry growth. As an example , the UK government instructed all businesses and other services to initiate vital checks like legionella testing to stop the danger of Legionnaires’ disease in March 2021. Such initiatives are projected to bolster market growth within the upcoming years.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Abbott Laboratories, Alere Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., bioMerieux S.A., and Others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
Read More Report:
Haematologic Malignancies Treatment Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/haematologic-malignancies-treatment-market
India Hand Sanitiser Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/India-hand-sanitizer-market
European Fuel Card Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/european-fuel-card-market
Bone Morphogenetic Proteins Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/bone-morphogenetic-proteins-market
Aerosol Paints Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/aerosol-paints-market
Clinical Trials Packaging Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/clinical-trials-packaging-market
Flexible Foam Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/flexible-foam-market
Fuel Dispenser Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/fuel-dispenser-market
Linen Fabric Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/linen-fabric-market
Liquid Eggs Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/liquid-eggs-market
About Us:
Expert Market Research (EMR) is leading market research company with clients across the globe. Through comprehensive data collection and skillful analysis and interpretation of data, the company offers its clients extensive, latest, and actionable market intelligence which enables them to make informed and intelligent decisions and strengthen their position in the market. The clientele ranges from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium scale enterprises.
EMR customises syndicated reports according to clients’ requirements and expectations. The company is active across over 15 prominent industry domains, including food and beverages, chemicals and materials, technology and media, consumer goods, packaging, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals, among others.
Over 3000 EMR consultants and more than 100 analysts work very hard to ensure that clients get only the most updated, relevant, accurate and actionable industry intelligence so that they may formulate informed, effective and intelligent business strategies and ensure their leadership in the market.
James Rowan
Expert Market Research
+1 415-325-5166
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other