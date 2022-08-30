Global Automotive Brake Caliper Market, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Report, Forecast 2022-2027
Global Automotive Brake Caliper Market to be Driven by the Increasing Spending of Consumers on Automobile Maintenance in the Forecast Period of 2022-202730 NORTH GOULD STREET, SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Automotive Brake Caliper Market Size, Report and Forecast 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global automotive brake caliper market, assessing the market based on its segments like vehicle types, caliper type, piston material type, end-user type, and major regions.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2017-2027)
Forecast CAGR (2022-2027): 70%
The global automotive brake caliper market is being driven by the increasing consumer spending on automobile maintenance, increasing sales of commercial and passenger cars, and rising disposable income. The thriving public transport sector in the emerging economies is likely to catapult the demand for pickup cars and taxis, thereby, aiding the global automotive brake capiler market.
Moreover, the growing demand for fixed capliers owing to the ability of the material to reduce the weight of the automobile is also expected to aid the market growth. In terms of region, North America accounts for a significant share in the market owing to the presence of advanced automotive infrastructure in the region and stringent government regulations against noise pollution.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Automotive brake caliper refers to a part of the disk brake system which helps an automobile to stop. The brake caliper is fixed on a wheel’s rotor like a clasp and stops the wheel from turning when the driver presses the brakes. A pair of metal plates is installed inside each capiler, and these metal plates are known as brake pads, which reduce the friction thereby, eliminating the screeching sound.
On the basis of vehicle type, the market has been segmented into:
Passenger Cars
Commercial Vehicles
Two-Wheelers
Based on caliper type, the market has been classified into:
Fixed
Floating/Sliding
By material type, the market has been divided into:
Aluminium
Steel
Titanium
Phenolics
The market can be broadly categorised on the basis of end-user into:
OEM
Aftermarket
The regional markets for automotive brake caliper include:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Market Trends
The rapid innovations, technological advancements, and increasing investments by the key market players to enhance the braking system of automobiles are anticipated to be the key trends in the market. Meanwhile, the emergence of advanced manufacturing technologies such as additive manufacturing and 3D printing are likely to boost the demand for the product in the forecast period. Moreover, the favourable government policies aimed towards bolstering the safety of the passengers is anticipated to provide impetus to the market in the forecast period.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Akebono Brake Industry Co., Ltd., Continental AG, Centric Parts, and Brembo S.p.A., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
