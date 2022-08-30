Animal theme park Will Expand at a 5.59% CAGR through 2032 Due to the Animal lovers all over the world | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The animal theme parks had a boost of 28% in the North American countries. North America’s most popular animal theme park is the Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Animal theme parks are very popular in the North American countries because over there one gets to see live animals, traditional attractions

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global animal theme parks market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 143.16 Bn in 2032, with the growth rate estimated at a moderate CAGR of 5.59% over the forecast period of 2022 to 2032. Valued at US$ 83.5 Bn in 2022, the animal themes park market is fueled by the recreational, commercial, and entertainment value of these theme parks.



Various animal theme parks constitute of conventional attractions like amusement rides, classic zoo elements where live animals are on display, and incorporation of certain zoo elements into the amusement park rides. All these attractions serve to compound the commercial value of animal theme parks thereby contributing to their market growth.

Animal theme parks often present both marine and land animals in their natural habitats. These parks create an environment similar to the animals’ natural habitat and provide for all of the needs of these animals.

These theme parks provide an innovative take on theme parks by combining features of both zoos as well as of amusement parks. Thus, animal theme parks are gaining popularity among people looking for fresh entertainment.

Animal theme parks often showcase novel species of animals that most visitors or tourists are unaware of and this aspect intrigues many animal lovers. These parks also conduct shows where live animal performances are shown- the trainers direct these animals to perform various tricks to entertain and educate the audiences.

Thus, animal theme parks adopt an approach that combines entertainment and education. All of this factor promote a positive environment of growth for the animal theme parks market over the projected period.

However, animal activists all over the world are criticizing animal theme parks. Mistreatment and exploitation of animals for the sake of human entertainment is not acceptable for the more aware audience.

Animals, trainers, members of the audience are all susceptible to injuries and fatalities during the shows where these animals put on numerous tricks. All of these factors may impede the market growth during 2022 to 2032.

“Increasing value of different kinds of animal theme parks in the travel sector is expected to promote the sales of animal theme parks over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Rising interest in marine mammal parks is expected to boost market possibilities.

Criticism from various animal groups and activists hampers the market expansion of animal theme parks.

North America is the largest contributor to animal theme parks market.

Europe is predicted to offer many lucrative opportunities to the target market.

By type, ocean animal theme parks dominates the overall market.

In terms of booking channels, online booking segment is likely to lead the market.

Competitive Landscape

Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, Chessington World of Adventures, Happy Hollow Park and Zoo, Aquatica, Sea World, Jerusalem Biblical Zoo, Bronx Zoo, Indianapolis Zoo, Night Safari, Jurong Bird Park, York’s Wild Kingdom, Warrawong Sanctuary, Bhindawas Wild Life Sanctuary, Bhimashankar, Elephant Nature Park, and others are some of the major players in the animal theme parks market that are profiled in the full version of the report.

Major market players are keen on gaining profits from advertisements and operational costs. These theme parks are often influenced by the economic status of a country and by the consumers’ personal income and spending capacity.

The Animal Theme Parks Overview by Category

By Type:

Ocean Animal Theme Parks

Terrestrial Animal Theme Parks

By Application:

Children

Adult

By Revenue Model:

Ticket

Food & Beverage

Merchandise

Hotels/Resorts

Others





By Booking Channel:

Phone Booking

Online Booking

In Person Booking





By Tourist Type:

Domestic

International

More Insights into the Animal Theme Parks Market Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global animal theme parks market, providing historical data from 2017 to 2021 and forecast statistics for 2021 to 2031.

To understand the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented based on type (ocean animal theme parks, terrestrial animal theme parks), application (children, adult), revenue model (ticket, food & beverage, merchandise, hotels/ resorts, others), booking channels (phone booking, online booking, in-person booking), tourist type (domestic, international), and region.

According to the latest FMI reports, based on region, the animal theme parks market in North America is expected to display considerable growth over the forecast period. At present, the region accounts for 28% of overall contribution to the market.

Heightened popularity of theme parks, especially animal theme parks, coupled with the eco-friendly and sustainable manner of operations propels the expansion of animal theme parks in this region.

In Europe, the animal theme parks, at present, contribute around 26% to the global animal theme park industry. Safari rides, animal shows, and other amusement rides often make the packages at the European animal theme parks. European animal theme parks also provide personalized tours. These parks in Europe also provide VIP passes and discounts. All of these reasons promote the regional growth over the forecast period.

Based on segmentation, by type, the ocean animal theme parks are the most popular theme parks whereas online booking segment is expected to rapidly gain traction over the projected period.

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.1.1. What Is Animal Theme Park?

1.1.2. How Much Do They Spend?

1.1.3. Direct Contribution of Animal Theme Park to GDP

1.1.4. Direct Contribution of Animal Theme Park to Employment

1.2. Animal Theme Park Evolution Analysis

1.3. FMI Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Introduction

2.1. Total Spending (US$ Mn) and Forecast (2022-2032)

2.2. Number of Animal Theme Park Tourists (Mn) and Forecast (2022-2032)

2.3. Total Spending Y-o-Y Growth Projections (2022-2032)

2.4. Number of Animal Theme Park Tourists Y-o-Y Growth Projections

3. Global Animal Theme Park Industry Analysis

3.1. Animal Theme Park Industry Overview

3.1.1. Animal Theme Park Industry Contribution to Global GDP

3.1.1.1. Business Spending v/s Leisure Spending

3.1.1.2. Domestic v/s Foreign

3.1.1.3. Direct, Indirect, and Induced

3.1.2. Animal Theme Park Sector Contribution to Global Overall Employment

3.1.3. Animal Theme Park Growth Rate

3.1.4. Foreign Visitor Exports As Percentage of Total Exports

3.1.5. Capital Investment in Animal Theme Park Industry

3.1.6. Different Components of Animal Theme Park

3.1.7. Global Animal Theme Park Industry Outlook

To Continue TOC…

