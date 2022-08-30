Commercial Drone Mark et Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026
Global Commercial Drone Market To Be Driven by Growing Demand For Drones In The Construction Industry In the Forecast Period Of 2021-202630 NORTH GOULD STREET, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Commercial Drone Market Size Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global commercial drone market, assessing the market based on its segments like product type, applications, end use, and major regions.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report summary@ https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/commercial-drone-market/requestsample
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2016-2026)
Historical Market Size (2020): USD 13.44 Billion
Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 47%
Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 135.6 Billion
Drones are in high demand in the real estate and construction industries because of their ability to survey land, provide continuous and precise project notifications, improve safety, and prevent dangerous incidents on construction sites. Over the last few years, there has been a significant increase in the number of business use cases for drones. Manufacturers of drones and software solution providers, for example, are constantly designing, testing, and improving solutions for a variety of markets.
Drones are being widely used in the healthcare sector for lab sample pickup and delivery and medical supply transportation, to reduce transportation turnaround time and infection exposure, particularly during the COVID-19 outbreak. In addition, the rising trend of precision agriculture, which utilises various technologies to increase the yield, is propelling market growth. Drones are widely used in agricultural applications such as crop analysis and pesticide spraying, which is boosting industry growth.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Drones are pilotless platforms that can be remotely controlled by a human operator or navigate autonomously by a computer program onboard. Drones have the potential to transform urban and rural infrastructure while also increasing agricultural productivity in developing countries. Commercial drones primarily aid in monitoring and delivery in various industries, due to which they are increasingly being deployed.
Explore the full report with the table of contents@ https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/commercial-drone-market
The major product types of commercial drones are:
Fixed Wing
Rotary Blade
Hybrid
The market can be broadly categorised on the basis of its applications segments into:
Filming and Photography
Inspection and Maintenance
Mapping and Surveying
Precision Agriculture
Surveillance and Monitoring
Others
Based on end use, the market is divided into:
Agriculture
Delivery and Logistics
Energy
Media and Entertainment
Real Estate and Construction
Security and Law Enforcement
Others
On the basis of region, the industry is divided into:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Market Trends
The development of drones that meet regulatory safety standards to prevent accidents is providing additional impetus to the drone market’s growth. The growing demand for sophisticated and highly reliable designs is also fuelling the growth of commercial drone deployment. Advances in imaging technologies are expected to increase demand for commercial drones in a variety of high-end applications, thus bolstering the industry growth.
The incorporation of cutting-edge technologies in drones, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), to automate numerous operations and collect and implement visual data while improving safety and efficiency, is expected to boost industry growth. Moreover, the trend of smart mobility of drones to increase commercial accessibility is expected to boost the commercial drone’s industry’s growth in the coming years.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Aeronavics Ltd., AeroVironment, Inc., Autel Robotics, SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd., and Draganfly Inc., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
