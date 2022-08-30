5G Chipset Market Size: Projected to reach USD 33.03 Billion with Top Companies, Future Growth, and Forecast to 2028
Increasing machine-to-machine connections and growing demand for mobile broadband services are some key factors driving global 5G chipset market growth.
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 5G chipset market reached a market size of USD 1.49 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a robust CAGR of 47.3% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing machine-to-machine connections is one of the key factors expected to drive global 5G chipset market growth during the forecast period. Growing demand for mobile broadband services is expected to further boost growth of the global 5G chipset market in the near future. Increasing government initiatives to create smart cities in developed and developing countries is another key factor expected to augment global 5G chipset market growth over the forecast period.
However, high hardware costs associated with terrestrial network densification is expected to restrain growth of the global 5G chipset market to a certain extent during the forecast period.
The report's competitive landscape was developed by taking into account all the important factors, including company profiles, market share, latest developments and advancements, gross margins, product portfolios, revenue generation, financial standing, market position, and expansion strategies. The report goes into great depth about current business and governmental agreements, partnerships, joint ventures, product launches, and brand promotions. The 5G Chipset market's most recent technological improvements and product innovations are also discussed in the study.
Furthermore, the report provides details about the new players entering the market, and entry-level barriers and offers strategic recommendations to overcome those barriers to gain a substantial industry presence.
Key players in the market include Intel Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Qualcomm Incorporated, MediaTek Inc, NXP Semiconductors N.V, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Qorvo, Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Broadcom Inc., and Renesas Electronics Corporation.
Key Highlights from the Report
6GHz segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid double-digit CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing offerings of 5G chipset modules serving the sub-6GHz band from major industry leaders in smartphones is expected to boost revenue growth of this segment.
The 7 nm segment is expected to account for the largest revenue share due to increasing use of 7nm processing nodes in designing 5G chipset modules.
The automotive & transportation segment is expected to register significant revenue growth during the forecast period due to rising usage of 5G connectivity in various automotive industry applications.
Regional Analysis Covers:
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Emergen Research has segmented the global 5G Chipset market on the basis of frequency, type, processing node, application, end-use, and region:
Frequency Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)
mm-Wave
sub-6GHz
sub-6GHz + mm-Wave
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)
RFIC
Modem
Processing Node Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)
10 nm
7 nm
Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)
Smartphones & Tablets
Broadband Access Gateway Devices
Connected Devices
Connected Vehicles
Telecom Base Station Equipment
Others
End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)
IT & Telecommunication
Consumer Electronics
Healthcare
Industrial Automation
Retail
Media & Entertainment
Energy & Utilities
Automotive & Transportation
Others
Key Benefits of the Report:
Comprehensive analysis of the competitive scenario and its changing dynamics
Analytical data with detailed SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis
In-depth 8-year analysis of the Global 5G Chipset Market
Critical understanding of the key market segments
Comprehensive analysis of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities
Detailed regional analysis and extensive company profiling
Extensive assessment of current and emerging trends of the market
