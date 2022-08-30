5G Chipset Market Size: Projected to reach USD 33.03 Billion with Top Companies, Future Growth, and Forecast to 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing machine-to-machine connections and growing demand for mobile broadband services are some key factors driving global 5G chipset market growth.

5G Chipset Market Size – USD 1.49 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 47.3%, Market Trends – Increasing government initiatives to create smart cities.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 5G chipset market reached a market size of USD 1.49 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a robust CAGR of 47.3% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing machine-to-machine connections is one of the key factors expected to drive global 5G chipset market growth during the forecast period. Growing demand for mobile broadband services is expected to further boost growth of the global 5G chipset market in the near future. Increasing government initiatives to create smart cities in developed and developing countries is another key factor expected to augment global 5G chipset market growth over the forecast period.

However, high hardware costs associated with terrestrial network densification is expected to restrain growth of the global 5G chipset market to a certain extent during the forecast period.

The report's competitive landscape was developed by taking into account all the important factors, including company profiles, market share, latest developments and advancements, gross margins, product portfolios, revenue generation, financial standing, market position, and expansion strategies. The report goes into great depth about current business and governmental agreements, partnerships, joint ventures, product launches, and brand promotions. The 5G Chipset market's most recent technological improvements and product innovations are also discussed in the study.

Furthermore, the report provides details about the new players entering the market, and entry-level barriers and offers strategic recommendations to overcome those barriers to gain a substantial industry presence.

Key players in the market include Intel Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Qualcomm Incorporated, MediaTek Inc, NXP Semiconductors N.V, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Qorvo, Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Broadcom Inc., and Renesas Electronics Corporation.

Key Highlights from the Report

6GHz segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid double-digit CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing offerings of 5G chipset modules serving the sub-6GHz band from major industry leaders in smartphones is expected to boost revenue growth of this segment.

The 7 nm segment is expected to account for the largest revenue share due to increasing use of 7nm processing nodes in designing 5G chipset modules.

The automotive & transportation segment is expected to register significant revenue growth during the forecast period due to rising usage of 5G connectivity in various automotive industry applications.

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Emergen Research has segmented the global 5G Chipset market on the basis of frequency, type, processing node, application, end-use, and region:

Frequency Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

mm-Wave

sub-6GHz

sub-6GHz + mm-Wave

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

RFIC

Modem

Processing Node Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

10 nm

7 nm

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Smartphones & Tablets

Broadband Access Gateway Devices

Connected Devices

Connected Vehicles

Telecom Base Station Equipment

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

IT & Telecommunication

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Industrial Automation

Retail

Media & Entertainment

Energy & Utilities

Automotive & Transportation

Others

Key Benefits of the Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive scenario and its changing dynamics

Analytical data with detailed SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis

In-depth 8-year analysis of the Global 5G Chipset Market

Critical understanding of the key market segments

Comprehensive analysis of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Detailed regional analysis and extensive company profiling

Extensive assessment of current and emerging trends of the market

