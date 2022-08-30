Submit Release
Applied Materials to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Materials, Inc. today announced that Gary Dickerson, President and CEO, and Brice Hill, Senior Vice President and CFO, will participate in fireside chats at upcoming investor conferences.

Mr. Dickerson will participate at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference in San Francisco on Monday, Sept. 12 beginning at 8:15 a.m. PT / 11:15 a.m. ET.

Mr. Hill will participate in the following events in New York on Wednesday, Sept. 7:

  • Citi Global Technology Conference beginning at 5:15 a.m. PT / 8:15 a.m. ET.
  • Evercore ISI Technology Conference beginning at 11:15 a.m. PT / 2:15 p.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of each session will be available on the Applied Materials website at https://ir.appliedmaterials.com and a replay will be available on the same day.

About Applied Materials
Applied Materials, Inc. AMAT is the leader in materials engineering solutions used to produce virtually every new chip and advanced display in the world. Our expertise in modifying materials at atomic levels and on an industrial scale enables customers to transform possibilities into reality. At Applied Materials, our innovations make possible a better future. Learn more at www.appliedmaterials.com.

Contact:
Ricky Gradwohl (editorial/media) 408.235.4676
Michael Sullivan (financial community) 408.986.7977


