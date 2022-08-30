Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market Size Worth USD 79.5 Billion Globally, by 2028 at 71.0% CAGR

Emergen Research Logo

Stringent government regulations for curbing greenhouse gas emissions is a significant factor driving global sustainable aviation fuel market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 79.5 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 71.0%, Market Trends – Increasing air traffic ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report aims to offers a thorough outlook of the Sustainable Aviation Fuel market based on various key elements, such as market drivers, limitations, threats, restraining factors, and growth prospects. The report aims to deliver a comprehensive understanding of the Sustainable Aviation Fuel market growth and expansion in each key region of the world. It offers accurate estimations about the expected market size and growth over the projected timeline

The global sustainable aviation fuel market size is expected to reach USD 6,188.2 Million at a revenue CAGR of 71.0% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady global sustainable aviation fuel market revenue growth is supported by rising emphasis on curbing Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions, among others. Sustainable aviation fuel delivers a cleaner substitute to fossil fuel, attaining about 80% decrease in GHG emissions throughput the life cycle of the fuel as compared to fossil-based jet fuel, and thus enables the aviation sector to reduce its carbon footprint. Carbon dioxide generated by plants during biomass production is almost equivalent to that generated during sustainable aviation fuel combustion, thereby making it carbon neutral. Also, this type of fuel comprises fewer impurities/contaminants (like sulfur), allowing for a further decrease in sulfur dioxide and emissions of other particulate matter.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/807

As well as new entrants in the Sustainable Aviation Fuel market. It focuses on the recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, licensing agreements, brand promotions, and product launches, among others.

Some major players in the market report include Amyris Inc., Aemetis Inc., Neste, SkyNRG BV, LanzaTech Inc., Cummins Inc., Gevo Inc., Avfuel Corporation, Sasol Limited, and Velocys.

Market Scope:

One of the report’s central components is the broad Sustainable Aviation Fuel market segmentation that includes the product type gamut, application spectrum, end-user industry landscape, significant geographical regions, and the top market contenders. The report contains unbiased industry expert opinions on the current market scenario, past market performance, production & consumption rates, demand & supply ratio, and revenue generation forecasts over the estimated period. The key players’ financial positions, along with their gross profits, sales volumes, sales revenue, manufacturing costs, and other financial ratios, have been accurately gauged in the report.

Reports Highlights:

In July 2021, Rolls-Royce signed a definitive long-tern partnership agreement with Shell for advancing the use of sustainable aviation fuel in aircraft engines and support decarbonization efforts of aviation industry.

As per the agreement, the two firms will increase cooperation, such as new SAFinity service by Rolls-Royce for the business aerospace industry, with Shell being the exclusive supplier of sustainable aviation fuel.

Among the product type segments, hydrogen fuel segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid rate over the forecast period. Aircraft powered by hydrogen fuel emits zero carbon dioxide, and based of deployed technology, can considerably reduce or eliminate air contaminants/pollutants, including nitrogen oxide, along with preventing formation of contrail. Such aircraft exhibit a 30% to 50% decrease in impacts due to formation of cirrus and contrail, as compared to traditional jet fuel.

For further queries, please reach out to our team @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/807

The global Sustainable Aviation Fuel market is broadly segmented on the basis of different product types, application range, end-use industries, key regions, and an intensely competitive landscape. This section of the report is solely targeted at readers looking to select the most appropriate and lucrative segments of the Sustainable Aviation Fuel sector in a strategic manner. The segmental analysis also helps companies interested in this sector make optimal business decisions and achieve their desired goals.

Emergen Research has segmented the global sustainable aviation fuel market on the basis of product type, production method, application, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Biofuel

Hydrogen Fuel

Others

Production Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Fischer-Tropsch Synthetic Paraffinic Kerosene (FT-SPK)

Hydroprocessed Esters and Fatty Acids (HEFA-SPK)

Hydroprocessed Fermented Sugars to Synthetic Isoparaffins (HFS-SIP)

Alcohol-to-Jet Synthetic Paraffinic Kerosene (ATJ-SPK) [ethanol]

Alcohol-to-Jet Synthetic Paraffinic Kerosene (ATJ-SPK) [isobutanol]

Catalytic Hydrothermolysis Synthetic Jet Fuel (CHJ)

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Military Aviation

Commercial Aviation

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle

General & Business Aviation

Regional Bifurcation of the Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Request Proceed to Buy of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/807

Radical Features of the Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market Report:

The report encompasses Sustainable Aviation Fuel market overview along with market share, demand and supply ratio, production and consumption patterns, supply chain analysis, and other ley elements

An in-depth analysis of the different approaches and procedures undertaken by the key players to conduct business efficiently

Offers insights into production and manufacturing value, products and services offered in the market, and fruitful information about investment strategies

Supply chain analysis along with technological advancements offered in the report

The report covers extensive analysis of the trends, drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, and growth opportunities in the Sustainable Aviation Fuel industry

Thank you for reading the research report. To get more information about the customized report and customization plan, kindly connect to us and we will provide you with the well-suited customized report.

Take a Look at our other Reports:

Organic Seeds Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/organic-seeds-market

Patch Management Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/patch-management-market

Spectrometry Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/spectrometry-market

Contract Research Organization Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/contract-research-organization-market

License Management Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/license-management-market

Fuel Management System Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/fuel-management-system-market

Hydrogen enriched Compressed Natural Gas Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/hydrogen-enriched-compressed-natural-gas-market

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market Size Worth USD 6,188.2 Million in 2028