Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Booming Worldwide with Industry Analysis, Growth, Trend and Future Scope by 2027

Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Size – USD 5.40 Billion in 2019, Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Growth – at a CAGR of 14.6%

Increasing demand for improved claim management solutions in the healthcare industry and rising demand for better cost management solutions are driving the healthcare business intelligence market.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global healthcare business intelligence market is anticipated to reach value of USD 15.14 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The global healthcare business intelligence(BI) market is expected to expand significantly during the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for improved claim management solutions in the healthcare industry. Rising demand for better cost management solutions is likely to drive the global healthcare business intelligence market further in the near future. Moreover, rising adoption of data-driven decision-making solutions in the healthcare industry is also expected to drive the global healthcare BI market during the forecast period.

The Global Healthcare Business Intelligence Market report assesses the historical and current data along with a thorough analysis of the market dynamics. The report also sheds light on the significant market growth driving and restraining factors that are anticipated to influence the market growth through the forecast period. The report explores the effects of the pandemic on the market and its key segments and regions. It also offers a forecast estimation of the market growth in a post-COVID-19 scenario.

Key Players Operating in the Global Healthcare Business Intelligence Market are:

Domo Inc., Tableau Software, Sisense Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Qlik Technologies Inc., Infor Inc., SAP SE, Salesforce.com, Inc., Oracle Corporation, and MicroStrategy Incorporated

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 :

In August 2020, Knarr Analytics LLC was acquired by Qlik Technologies Inc. The deal would improve Qlik's Cloud Platform Active Intelligence capability, which offers comprehensive insights to enable data-driven activities.

During the forecast period, the software segment is expected to retain the largest market share, expanding at a CAGR of 14.7%. Business intelligence software helps healthcare organizations collect, interpret, and process data into appropriate business information, which is projected to fuel the segment during the forecast period.

During the forecast period, the cloud-based segment is projected to dominate the market. Cloud-based business intelligence applications offer improved accessibility, enhanced data protection, easy implementation, and simplified data analysis, which is likely to promote growth of the segment during the forecast period.

During the forecast period, the online analytical processing (OLAP) & visualization segment is likely to lead the market. The online analytical processing (OLAP) method solves users' issues and offers quick and understandable accessibility to comprehensive data and related metrics for analysis and reporting purposes.

During the forecast period, the financial analysis segment is expected to dominate the market. The financial analysis application offers functionalities such as cost management, sales and profitability management, balance sheet and cash flow management, and claims management.

𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐛𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝐝𝐞𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐲𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝐟𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐞𝐧𝐝-𝐮𝐬𝐞, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟕–𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕)

Services

Software

𝐃𝐞𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐲𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟕–𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕)

Cloud-based

On-premises

Hybrid

𝐅𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟕–𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕)

Analytical Performance Management

Query & Reporting

Online Analytical Processing (OLAP) & Visualization

𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟕–𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕)

Clinical Analysis

Financial Analysis

Patient Care Analysis

Operational Analysis

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞:

Geographical distribution of the includes analysis of the Healthcare Business Intelligence Market leading players present in the key regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report offers valuable insights into the market size, share, growth rate, production and consumption rate, supply and demand ratio, import/export, revenue contribution, and strategies adopted by the prominent companies located in each region. Overall, the report offers deep insights into the current and emerging trends of the Healthcare Business Intelligence Market , along with the projected growth rate over the forecast timeline.

