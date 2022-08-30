Global Glycobiology/Glycomics Market Report - Size & Growth at a CAGR of around 14.40% by 2028 By Zion Market Research

The Global Glycobiology/Glycomics Market size was worth USD 3,521.80 Mn in 2021 and is estimated to grow to USD 2157.30 Mn by 2028, with a CAGR of around 14.40 percent during the forecast period.”DEERFIELD BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global glycobiology/glycomics market size was worth USD 962.40 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to USD 2157.30 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 14.40 percent over the forecast period. The report analyzes the glycobiology/glycomics market's drivers, restraints/challenges, and their effect on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the glycobiology/glycomics market.
The study also provides a summary of many other significant areas, such as the financial performance of the key companies, a SWOT analysis, a product portfolio, and the most recent changes in strategic planning.
Market Growth
FTechnological investments and economic development are the primary reasons driving the global glycomics/glycobiology market. Other enterprises in the sector can benefit from developing countries' strategic advantages. Technological developments are supporting growth due to several government R&D initiatives and drug discovery by biotechnology and pharmaceutical corporations. Furthermore, participation in glycomics and proteomics research projects is rising, which is expected to boost market development throughout the forecast period. Increased sales of medicines used to treat some severe chronic conditions are also expected to stimulate glycomics/glycobiology growth.
Market Segmentation Overview
Glycomics, also known as glycobiology, studies the structure and function of saccharides found in nature and classified as glycans. Glycan can be found in a variety of species. Glycan is involved in innate immunity, cell regulatory pathways, protein interactions & folding, and cell shape modification. Glycobiology is a rapidly growing natural area with biotechnology, biomedicine, and research applications. After translation, most proteins in eukaryotic cells are changed. Glycan attachment is one of the most prevalent changes in living cells. N-linked glycosylation, non-enzymatic glycosylated glycoproteins, and O-linked glycosylation are the three types of glycosylation. N-linked glycoproteins are involved in various biological activities, including cell-to-cell recognition, progression, differentiation, and apoptosis induction. The attachment of a sugar moiety to the oxygen atom of a protein's serine or threonine by-products is known as O-linked glycosylation. Non-enzymatic glycosylation is the harsh chemical attachment of glucose to proteins that occurs when enzymes are not present. Glycobiology has several uses, including diagnostics, cancer, drug creation & development, immunology, and many more. Glycomics is a rapidly growing scientific discipline that focuses on identifying the key characteristics of glycan in biosystems.
Some key players of the global Glycobiology/Glycomics Market are:
Agilent Technologies
Waters Corporation
Lectenz Bio
Takara Bio
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Merck KGaA
New England Biolabs
ProZyme
Shimadzu Corporation
S Bio.
This report segments the global Glycobiology/Glycomics Market into:
Global Glycobiology/Glycomics Market: By Product
Enzymes
Instrument
Carbohydrates
Kits
Reagents and Chemicals
Others
Global Glycobiology/Glycomics Market: By Application
Disease Diagnostics
Drug Discovery and Development
Others
Global Glycobiology/Glycomics Market: By End-User
Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
Clinical Laboratories
Academic Research Institutes
Global Glycobiology/Glycomics Market: Regional Analysis
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
GCC
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
