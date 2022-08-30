Metadata Management Solutions Market Size, Share and Major Industry Players and Forecast to 2030 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Metadata management solutions market size reached USD 113.15 Bn in 2020 & is expected to register a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period by Emergen Research

Increasing adoption of IoT technology and big data system and rising importance of data governance are some key factors driving global metadata management solutions market growth” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Metadata Management Solutions Market size reached USD 113.15 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 11.8%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) and big data globally are key factors driving growth of global metadata management solutions market. Rising importance of data governance is also driving need for more efficient solutions and this is driving revenue growth of the global metadata management solutions market . Data governance involves the practice of managing information for identifying and improving business value. Metadata is an important aspect for effective data governance practice and plays an vital role in maintaining value of an organization’s data. Increasing adoption across various organizations is expected to augment revenue growth of metadata management solutions market over the forecast period.

Factors such as increasing use of big data systems, expanding volumes of structured and unstructured data generated from numerous and diverse sources, and increasing number of specific regulations on data processing such as Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS) and General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) among others are resulting in a number of companies adopting metadata management solutions. Metadata has become a critical element for managing business complexities, is also used to automate some repetitive tasks, and enables building data-driven businesses.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/870

Active metadata makes meta data graph more efficient, easier, and automated for users to build, deploy, and operate data management applications for data governance, data analytics, data science, and other applications. Active metadata management contributes to significant automation in data management through Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) and supports broader data management activities such as highlighting of data privacy issues and data quality and checking adherence to governance and compliance. This is expected to contribute significantly to revenue growth of the global metadata management solutions market.

However, high implementation costs of metadata management solutions is a major factor expected to hamper global metadata management solutions market growth to some extent during the forecast period.

Prominent Players Analyzed in the Report:

Oracle Corporation, Arquiva Limited, SAP SE, International Machine Business Corporation (IBM), Alex Solutions, ASG Technologies Group, Inc., Erwin Inc., TransMedia Dynamics Ltd., Collibra SA, and Informatica LLC.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Business metadata segment is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period owing to increasing deployment of this type of solution for better management of governance processes, and various operational terms and their application in business context.

BFSI segment is expected to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period as this sector deals with large volumes of data, including sensitive customer information, transactional data, and financial information. This is necessitating the need to deploy metadata management solutions to ensure efficient management of data and to meet various regulatory compliances and customer requirements.

Service segment revenue is expected to register a significantly steady CAGR over the forecast period owing to increase in the number of metadata management service providers who define, integrate, manage, and share reliable and meaningful data and deliver valuable insights to their customers.

On-cloud segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue share over the forecast period owing to rising adoption of cloud-based metadata management solutions among both small and large organizations, as these are highly scalable, can be easily deployed, and reduces operational costs.

North America is expected to account for largest revenue share due to stringent government regulations regarding data security and privacy, increasing adoption of advanced security solutions, and robust presence of metadata management solutions service providers.

In July 2021, Informatica LLC announced the launch of unified data governance and catalog-in-the service in the cloud. The comprehensive solutions bring together data cataloging, data quality, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) governance capabilities in order to help enterprises to modernize their data and analytics programs and enable easy accessibility of data.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/870

Emergen Research has segmented the global metadata management solutions market on the basis of offering, deployment, type, end-use, and region:

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Software

Services

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

On-Premises

On-Cloud

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Business Metadata

Technical Metadata

Operational Metadata

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

BFSI

IT & Telecommunication

Retail & Consumer Goods

Healthcare & Life sciences

Media and Entertainment

Others

To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/metadata-management-solutions-market

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/870

Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report or the customization of the report. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to meet your requirements.

Explore More Emergen Research Reports @

Car-T Cell Therapy Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/car-t-cell-therapy-market

Master Data Management Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/master-data-management-market

Building Information Modelling Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/building-information-modelling-market

Medical Plastic Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/medical-plastic-market

Hr Analytics Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/hr-analytics-market

Feed Enzymes Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/feed-enzymes-market

Cloud Storage Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cloud-storage-market

Smart And Solar Flower Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/smart-and-solar-flower-market

About Emergen Research

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing Marketresearch and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.