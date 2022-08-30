Long Read Sequencing Market Future Developments, Business Insights, End Users, Application and Forecast by 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Rapid advancement in third-generation long-read sequencing techniques and decreasing cost of sequencing are some of the key factors driving market

Long Read Sequencing Market Size – USD 504.5 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 21.1%, Market Trends – High demand from North America region” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global long-read sequencing market size is expected to reach USD 2,313.8 Million in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 21.1% over the forecast period, according to latest report by Emergen. Rapid advancement in third generation long-read sequencing techniques due to continuous research and development is driving long-read sequencing market revenue growth. Long-read sequencing is also known as third-generation sequencing technique for Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA). It is designed to determine nucleotide sequence of long sequence between 10,000 to 100,000 base pairs at a time. Long-read sequencing mainly uses two basic techniques, namely Single-Molecule Real-Time (SMRT) sequencing and nanopore sequencing.

The Long Read Sequencing Market Report contains current and future technical and financial industry data. The report provides a detailed analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, breakdowns by region and country, and the competitive landscape. In addition, this report examines all the key factors influencing the growth of the global market, including the supply and demand scenario, pricing structure, profit margins, production and value chain analysis. Research indicates the widespread use of both primary and secondary data sources.

Key Highlights of Report

In December 2020, Eurofins Genomics launched an optimized, cost-effective, SARS-CoV-2, next-generation sequencing service providing full length viral genome sequences. This new next-generation sequencing (NGS) service and ARTIC NGS oligo kit have offered strong support to researchers in development of vaccines and in their fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

Single-Molecule Real-Time (SMRT) sequencing segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2020, owing to increasing demand by researchers across the world. SMRT sequencing offers high level of accuracy, due to low systematic bias and longer read lengths. Moreover, it is flexible as it can be used in sequencing of multiple sample types having different output length.

Product segment registered a significantly large revenue share in 2020, owing to rising demand for different long-read sequencing products such as kit and assays, systems and software among various verticals.

Oncology segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020, owing to rising demand for technologically advanced and cost-effective diagnostic measures to treat cancer. Additionally, rise in investment for research and development in biotech and pharmaceutical industry has also made long-read sequencing a highly growing market. Moreover, growing urgency for infrastructural improvement of treatment therapies and increasing number of cancer patient across the world is expected to drive segment revenue growth during the forecast period.

In the next section of the Long Read Sequencing market report, readers present thoughts that stimulate insight into a variety of key aspects, including product portfolios, payment structures, trading interfaces, as well as technical sophistication that decisively enlightens the growth prognosis of the target market. A thorough analysis of the dissolution of local stars is also included in the trailing section of the report before conducting a competitive environment overview.

Prominent Players Analyzed in the Report:

Agilent Technologies, Inc., Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI) Genomics Co., Ltd., Bionano Genomics, Inc., Illumina, Inc., Longas Technologies Pty. Ltd., Novogene Co., Ltd., Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Inc., Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., Quantapore, Inc., and PerkinElmer, Inc.

Furthermore, the report divides the Long Read Sequencing market into key segments and sub-segments to offer an analysis of the product type and application spectrum of the industry. It also offers predictions about the segments expected to show significant growth during the projected timeline.

Emergen Research has segmented global long-read sequencing market on the basis of technology, products and services, application, end use, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2028)

Single-Molecule Real-Time (SMRT) Sequencing

Nanopore Sequencing

Synthetic Long-Read Sequencing

Other Sequencing Technologies

Products and Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2028)

Products

Kits and Assays

Systems

Software

Consumables

Services

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2028)

Oncology

Infectious Diseases

Rare Diseases

Genetic Disorders

Metabolic Disorders

Translational Research

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2028)

Academic and Research Institutions

Pharma and Biotech Companies

Clinical Laboratories

Hospitals and Clinics

Others

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities,

In conclusion, the report is designed to provide an in-depth analysis of all the key change calculation factors that replicate the decisions that trigger the change, which pushes the player’s winning position profitable on the growth curve despite massive competition in the target Long Read Sequencing market.

Overview of the Long Read Sequencing Market Report:

Introduction, Product Scope, Market Overview, and Opportunities

Analysis of the Manufacturers with sales, revenue, and price analysis

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape

Extensive profiling of the key competitors along with their business strategies and market size

Regional analysis of the market along with sales, revenue, market share, and global position

Country-wise analysis of the market along with types, applications, and manufacturing

Strategic recommendations to established players as well as new entrants

In-depth analysis of the risks, restraints, and limitations in the Long Read Sequencing industry

Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report or the customization of the report. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to meet your requirements.

