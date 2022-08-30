Nona Musaelian Presents Features of the Technologically-Advanced Selfie Booths in her Webinar

As exciting as setting up a selfie booth at your next event sounds, it is not that simple.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The free webinar by Nona Musaelian will help you understand how to make up your mind before choosing from different selfie booths.Nona will also talk about how Selfie Booth Co is a possibility for various individuals and professionals to make their way into the world of prominence.Despite the industry, you need an out-of-the-box idea to lead the way. To plump for something that is already in buzz is the best way to recreate your magic. Nona will talk about how you must be prepared ahead of time to understand the countless features before renting a selfie booth . Whether it’s a corporate event or a casual party, selfie booths can always be of everyone’s choice.* Fancy and illuminating filtersIt is not an unknown fact that you want your skin to look smooth and flawless in the photographs. A selfie booth offers you various filters to choose from that do not imply a fake look while making you look younger and more attractive.* Social sharingIt is the era where influencers post everything on their social media, right from getting up in the morning to going to sleep. This has given other people a direction to do the same. With this in mind, the selfie booths have a feature that allows you to share your pictures on your social media profiles and get instant likes.* Instant printsA selfie or photograph becomes more memorable when you can hold it in your hand any time you want. Selfie booths allow you to print your photographs in small and large sizes in a jiffy. Keep the memories alive and cherish them with this startling feature.* Fun backdropEveryone desires to click a picture outside the Eiffel Tower or their favorite location or monument. The selfie booth comes with a stunning feature that allows you to add fun backdrops to your pictures with a green screen. Whether it is a corporate photo booth or some fancy event, the green screen can give you abundant options.If you feel these are all the features you are looking for to rent a selfie booth, please tune into the webinar where Nona will be revealing more such features.The details for the webinar are mentioned below:Mode of the webinar: Online, via ZoomDate & Time: August 31, 2022; 9 AM Pacific Time (US and Canada)Topic: Learn to Streamline Your Photo Booth Booking ProceduresZoom Link: https://zoom.us/j/95866650201?pwd=U2NGT1hiUkdFWVRHbnEwSXRxbVJwZz09 Meeting ID: 958 6665 0201Passcode: X4KeS1