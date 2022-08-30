Spider Silk Market to Observe Highest Growth of USD 6.05 Billion in 2030, Industry Size, Share, Development & Forecast

Emergen Research Logo

Rising demand for infant formulas and growing parents’ awareness are key factors driving kids nutrition market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 48.89 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.5%, Market Trends – Increasing demand for personalized kids’ nutrition from the North America region” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global spider silk market size reached USD 1.26 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 19.2% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for high resilient synthetic fiber and biofabrics is expected to support market revenue growth during 2022-2030.

Market Size – USD 1.26 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 19.2%, Market Trend – Rapid advancements in genetic engineering

Petrochemicals are products of petroleum from which different types of fibers, such as nylon, polyester, and acrylic are prepared. Currently, the most common manufactured fibers are petroleum-based, but most of these fibers are non-biodegradable and cause pollution during manufacturing. In addition, these fibers absorb very little moisture and therefore, stick to the body while sweating in warm environments. This is leading to rising demand for more eco-friendly, resilient, and comfortable fibers, contributing to increasing demand for highly resilient synthetic fibers, such as spider silk. Furthermore, increasing demand for biofabrics is expected to contribute to market revenue growth during the forecast period.

Increasing demand for high resilient synthetic fiber and rising demand for biofabrics are some key factors driving market revenue growth

Rapid advancements in genetic engineering is expected to have a positive impact on revenue growth of the market. Advancements in genetic engineering have enabled scientists to extract the protein from spiders that is used to make spider silk. The specific composition of amino acid sequences that form highly repetitive domains of fibroin and spidroin makes spider silk more resilient, with better mechanical properties, such as high toughness, elasticity, and mechanical strength. Recombinant spider silk production techniques and purification methods have enabled scientists and enterprises to extract modified versions of spider silk. Increasing commercialization of spider silk is expected to increase demand for it and thereby contribute to market reveue growth.

However, high cost of manufacturing has been a significant restraining factor for the global spider silk market. Moreover, the cannibalistic and territorial nature of spiders makes it extremely difficult to farm spiders for large-scale production of fabric. In addition, the limited amount of silk produced by spiders makes large-scale commercial production of spider silk difficult.

The major companies Covered in the report are:

Dave & Buster's Inc., Cinergy Entertainment Group, Inc., The Walt Disney Company, Legoland Discovery Centre, Smaaash Entertainment Pvt Ltd., Lucky Strike Entertainment, LLC, Scene75 Entertainment Center, CEC Entertainment Inc., Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., and Main Event Entertainment, LP

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/942

The newly updated, 250+ page reports provide an in-depth analysis of the COVID-19 virus and pandemic.

Using industry data and interview with experts, you can learn about topics such as regional impact analysis, global forecast, competitive landscape analysis, size & share of regional markets.

We offer these reports in PDF format so you can read them on your computer and print them out.

Free sample includes, Industry Operating Conditions, Industry Market Size, Profitability Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Industry Major Players, Historical and Forecast, Growth Porter's 5 Forces Analysis, Revenue Forecasts, Industry Trends, Industry Financial Ratios.

The report also presents the country-wise and region-wise analysis of the Emergen Research and includes a detailed analysis of the key factors affecting the growth of the market.

Sample Report further sheds light on the Major Market Players with their Sales Volume, Business Strategy and Revenue Analysis, to offer the readers an advantage over others.

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/942

The report offers an accurate forecast estimation of the Spider Silk industry based on the recent technological and research advancements. It also offers valuable data to assist the investors in formulating strategic business investment plans and capitalize on the emerging growth prospects in the Spider Silk market.

Segments Covered in this report are:

Emergen Research has segmented the global spider silk market on the basis of technology, application, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume, Metric Ton; 2019–2030)

Genetically Modified E-coli Fermentation

Genetically Modified Silkworm

Genetically Modified Yeast Fermentation

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume, Metric Ton; 2019–2030)

Automotive

Defense

Healthcare

Textile

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume, Metric Ton; 2019–2030)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/spider-silk-market

Key highlights of this research report:

Genetically modified silkworm segment revenue is expected to register a substantially rapid CAGR during the forecast period, due to increasing investments in research to develop genetically modified silkworms, which can produce spider silk for commercial purposes.

Healthcare segment is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR over the forecast period, owing to high biocompatibility and unique potential of spider silk for a wide range of medical applications.

North America is expected to register a rapid revenue growth rate in the global spider silk market over the forecast period, which can be attributed to robust presence of international and domestic enterprises providing spider silk products, such as Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc., Bolt Threads, Inc., Technology Holding LLC, and Spidey Tek, Inc, among others, in the region.

In May 2020, Seevix Material Sciences Ltd., which develops and manufactures SVX synthetic spider silk, announced to use its proprietary technology to create disposable and safe filters with high capture and inactivation, to neutralize COVID-19 and other coronaviruses efficiently. The filter can create thousands of virus-specific binding sites based on specific peptide sequences, which can bind to SARS-CoV2 particles and integrate them into SVX fibers, to immobilize viral particles and prevent their spread. Binding peptides can rapidly adapt to different viruses and mutant virus strains.

The professional intelligence study on the Spider Silk market addresses some of the most critical questions:

What market size will 2031 be, and what growth rate will it experience?

What are the key trends in the Market?

What are the driving forces behind the Spider Silk market?

What are the obstacles to market growth?

Which are the top vendors in this space?

What are the threats and opportunities in the market for key vendors?

What are the strengths or weaknesses of critical vendors?

What are the future opportunities for the players in the Spider Silk market?

What are the main issues facing the global Spider Silk market?

How does the competitive landscape look?

Custom Requirements can be requested for this Report [Customization Available] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/942

Table of Contents:

Report Overview: It includes the objectives and scope of the study and gives highlights of key market segments and players covered. It also includes years considered for the research study.

Executive Summary: It covers industry trends with high focus on market use cases and top market trends, market size by regions, and global market size. It also covers market share and growth rate by regions.

Key Players: Here, the report concentrates on mergers and acquisitions, expansions, analysis of key players, establishment date of companies, and areas served, manufacturing base, and revenue of key players.

Breakdown by Product and Application: This section provides details about market size by product and application.

Regional Analysis: All of the regions and countries analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of market size by product and application, key players, and market forecast.

Profiles of International Players: Here, players are evaluated on the basis of their gross margin, price, sales, revenue, business, products, and other company details.

Market Dynamics: It includes supply chain analysis, analysis of regional marketing, challenges, opportunities, and drivers analyzed in the report.

Appendix: It includes details about research and methodology approach, research methodology, data sources, authors of the study, and a disclaimer.

Buy Now the Exclusive Report: https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/942

Thank you for reading our report. Please get in touch with us for further queries about the report and our team will assist you according to your needs.

Latest Research Reports Published by Emergen Research:

RNA Transcriptomics Market

https://www.biospace.com/article/rna-transcriptomics-market-size-to-reach-usd-12-46-billion-in-2028-growing-at-a-cagr-of-13-6-percent-according-to-emergen-research/

Electrotherapy Market

https://www.biospace.com/article/electrotherapy-market-size-to-reach-usd-1-30-billion-in-2028-growing-at-a-cagr-of-3-9-percent-says-emergen-research/

Specialty Enzymes Market

https://www.biospace.com/article/specialty-enzymes-market-size-to-reach-usd-8-21-billion-in-2028-growing-at-a-cagr-of-8-0-percent-says-emergen-research/

Tumor Genomics Market

https://www.biospace.com/article/tumor-genomics-market-size-to-reach-usd-56-54-billion-in-2028-growing-at-a-cagr-of-12-8-percent-says-emergen-research/

Wearable Injectors Market

https://www.biospace.com/article/wearable-injectors-market-size-to-reach-usd-15-66-billion-in-2028-growing-at-a-cagr-of-11-2-percent-says-emergen-research/

Laboratory Informatics Market

https://www.biospace.com/article/laboratory-informatics-market-size-to-reach-usd-4-21-billion-in-2028-growing-at-a-cagr-of-6-5-percent-according-to-emergen-research/

Medical Smart Textiles Market

https://www.biospace.com/article/medical-smart-textiles-market-size-to-reach-usd-2-735-06-million-in-2028-growing-at-a-cagr-of-25-6-percent-says-emergen-research/

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trend’s existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Spider Silk Market Size Worth USD 6.05 Billion in 2030