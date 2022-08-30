Sports Technology Market Market Size Along with the Current Trends and Future Estimations | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing number of smart sports stadiums and rising adoption of new and more advanced technologies in the sports industry are some key factors driving market

Sports Technology Market Size – USD 10.34 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 18.5%, Market Trends – Rise of smart arenas” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global sports technology market size is expected to reach USD 40.22 Billion by 2028 and register a robust double-digit CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady growth of the market can be attributed to increasing adoption of new technologies in the sports industry such as big data analytics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), cloud services, wearables, and drones. Utilization of Video Assistant Referee (VAR) in the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia was the start of the trend which is another key factor driving the deployment of sports technology in the global sports industry. The VAR system operated out of a video control room and could communicate with the referee on the soccer field to review a play.

Leading companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

IBM, Ericsson, Cisco, Fujitsu, SAP SE, Oracle, NEC Corp., LG, Sharp Corporation, and Samsung

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In June 2019, IBM & FOX Sports teamed up to transform the production of the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup France event. This helped to transform the production of the event by infusing Artificial Intelligence analysis and live streaming during the game.

The soccer segment accounted for largest revenue share 2020, driven by rising adoption of advanced technologies such as AI, big data analytics, cloud services, drones, and wearables.

Devices segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Benefits offered by wearable devices include workout injury prevention, player safety assessment tool, and metrics of physical conditioning and performance, which is boosting demand for wearables.

Europe accounted for largest revenue share contribution to the global sports technology market in 2020. Increasing adoption of advanced technologies in the sports industry is driving market growth in the region.

Emergen Research has segmented the global sports technology market on the basis of sports, technology, and region:

Sports Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Baseball

Soccer

Basketball

Cricket

Tennis

American Football/Rugby

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Esports

Device

Smart Stadium

Sports Analytics

