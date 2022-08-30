Wireless Brain Sensor Market Growth Trends Analysis by 2028 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing prevalence of neurological disorders and TBIs and increasing elderly population globally are some key factors driving global market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 391.7 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 9.5%, Market Trends – Increasing R&D activities ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The study further explores and provides an in-depth analysis of current market dynamics and recent trends, focusing on various key factors and potential growth opportunities and risks. The report focuses on leading regions and their major countries to anticipate market growth in the forecast years.

The global wireless brain sensor market size reached USD 391.7 million in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 9.5%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for wireless brain sensors for detecting neurological disorders and increasing elderly population and need for sensors for monitoring among members of this patient pool for range of medical conditions and illnesses are major factors driving market revenue growth.

Wireless brain sensors are utilized in the healthcare sector owing to high level of reliability. These devices are also being used in care homes or nursing homes for managing patient health and monitoring progress and needs. Adoption of more advanced technologies in the patient care process has been increasing rapidly, owing to increasing prevalence of Alzheimer’s Disease (AD) among the elderly population.

Some major companies included in the global market report are EMOTIV Inc., Advanced Brain Monitoring, Inc., InteraXon Inc. (Muse), Neurosky, Inc., Neuroelectrics Corporation, Evolent Health, Inc., Neuronetrix Solutions, Hangzhou Zhongheng Electric Co., Ltd., Deayea Technology Co., Ltd., and NeuroTherapeutics Pharma, Inc.

Highlights from the Report

Sleep monitoring device segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly rapid CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing prevalence of neurodegenerative disorders, Parkinson’s diseases, and Alzheimer’s diseases. These devices are used as sleep trackers to ensure good sleep hygiene and maintain proper health of patients.

Traumatic Brain Injuries (TBIs) segment is expected to register a significantly steady revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Increasing number of individuals participating in sport and recreational activities is expected to increase patient volume suffering from various brain injuries owing to higher potential of and exposure to potential injuries and risks. Also, increasing number of road accidents is a major cause of TBIs. Increasing awareness regarding TBIs and higher number of cases of injuries are some other factors boosting growth of this segment.

North America is expected to account for a relatively larger revenue share over the forecast period due to rising demand for wireless brain sensors across various end-use sectors, including hospitals, clinics, research centers, and even at homes in countries in the region.

The report studies the historical data of the Wireless Brain Sensor Market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects.

Emergen Research has segmented global wireless brain sensor on the basis of product, application, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Electroencephalography (EEG) Devices

Sleep Monitoring Devices

Magnetoencephalography (MEG) Devices

Transcranial Doppler (TCD) Devices

Intracranial Pressure (ICP) Monitors & Accessories

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Dementia

Epilepsy

Parkinson’s Diseases

Traumatic Brain Injuries

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Research Institutes

Neurological Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Others

Geographical Segmentation:

The latest research report entails an in-depth analysis of the current growth opportunities for various regions of the Wireless Brain Sensor Market, gauging their revenue share over the forecast timeline. Furthermore, the report analyses the year-on-year growth rate of these regions over the forecast duration. The leading market regions profiled in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The report offers a comprehensive understanding of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall market growth and expansion. COVID-19 has affected the global economy by interfering with production and demand, causing market disruption, and inducing financial instability.

Key Points of Wireless Brain Sensor Market:

Key insights into the regional spread of the industry in key geographies

Radical insights into the vital market trends; both current and emerging trends, and factors influencing the growth of the market

Complete data about the key manufacturers and vendors in the Wireless Brain Sensor market

