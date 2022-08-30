Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator Market Is Growing With A Healthy CAGR Rate (2.7%)

Emergen Research Logo

Implantable cardioverter defibrillator market revenue growth is driven by rising focus on public-access defibrillators and training and awareness programs

Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator Market Size – USD 7.11 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 2.7%, Market Trends –High prevalence of cardiac diseases

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) market size is expected to reach USD 8.81 Billion at a steady CAGR of 2.7% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The market for implantable cardioverter defibrillators is growing due to an increase in prevalence of cardiac diseases. Surge in risk factors such as obesity and rise in sedentary lifestyle are other key factors driving the growth of ICD market. Implantable cardioverter defibrillator is a small battery powered device placed on an individual’s chest to monitor heart rhythm and detect abnormal heartbeats. The device can deliver electric shocks via wires to fix heart arrhythmias.

The Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator Market Report contains current and future technical and financial industry data. The report provides a detailed analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, breakdowns by region and country, and the competitive landscape.

Key Highlights of Report

In February 2020, Abbott announced that it has received CE Mark for its Gallant implantable cardioverter defibrillator and cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillator devices, bringing advanced heart rhythm management capabilities to the market in Europe. The new device opens up potential for remote monitoring and patient engagement through connected applications. Other benefits of the product includes improved battery life, patient preferred design, and MRI compatibility.

Subcutaneous ICD (S-ICD) segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2020. S-ICD has advantages over traditional systems, especially for young patients in whom the risk of device-related complications is extremely high. Moreover, S-ICD poses no risk of pneumothorax or vascular injury. S-ICD has cosmetic advantages due to its anatomic location despite its larger size.

Hospitals & clinics segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 as these settings are the major point of care for treatment of heart diseases, including cardiac arrest. Rising incidence of deaths due to cardiovascular diseases is driving revenue growth of this segment as hospitals have advanced medical infrastructure and treatment facilities.

In the next section of the Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator market report, readers present thoughts that stimulate insight into a variety of key aspects, including product portfolios, payment structures, trading interfaces, as well as technical sophistication that decisively enlightens the growth prognosis of the target market. A thorough analysis of the dissolution of local stars is also included in the trailing section of the report before conducting a competitive environment overview.

Prominent Players Analyzed in the Report:

Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Biotronik, Medtronic PLC, LivaNova PLC, MicroPort, Sorin Group, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Fukuda Denshi Co. Ltd., and Physio-Control, Inc.

Furthermore, the report divides the Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator market into key segments and sub-segments to offer an analysis of the product type and application spectrum of the industry. It also offers predictions about the segments expected to show significant growth during the projected timeline.

Emergen Research has segmented the global implantable cardioverter defibrillator market on the basis of product type, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Transvenous ICD

Single Chamber ICD

Dual Chamber ICD

CRT-D (cardiac resynchronization therapy-defibrillator)

Subcutaneous ICD

End-use Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Others

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns.

In conclusion, the report is designed to provide an in-depth analysis of all the key change calculation factors that replicate the decisions that trigger the change, which pushes the player’s winning position profitable on the growth curve despite massive competition in the target Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator market.

Overview of the Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator Market Report:

Introduction, Product Scope, Market Overview, and Opportunities

Analysis of the Manufacturers with sales, revenue, and price analysis

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape

Extensive profiling of the key competitors along with their business strategies and market size

Regional analysis of the market along with sales, revenue, market share, and global position

Country-wise analysis of the market along with types, applications, and manufacturing

Strategic recommendations to established players as well as new entrants

In-depth analysis of the risks, restraints, and limitations in the Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator industry

Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report or the customization of the report. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to meet your requirements.

