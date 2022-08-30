Drug Infusion Systems Market Size, Share, Analysis, Emerging Trends, Growth Opportunities, Status Business Outlook 2028

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global drug infusion systems market size reached USD 10.56 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 7.1%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for safe and precise drug delivery systems is a key driver expected to drive global drug infusion systems market revenue growth over the forecast period. Increasing application of drug infusion systems for chronic pain management is expected to further propel revenue growth of the global drug infusion systems market in the near future. Increasing integration of advanced equipment and up-gradation of drug infusion systems, such as flow monitoring and microï¬‚ow regulators, is expected to boost global drug infusion systems market revenue growth going ahead.

The report studies the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Drug Infusion Systems market and its crucial segments. The supply chain disruptions and economic instability have negatively impacted the growth of the market in several key regions. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market size, market share, and market growth and its estimation through the forecast years on the basis of the COVID-19 crisis.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The open-loop system segment revenue is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing usage of drug infusion systems with the open-loop system across hospitals is expected to boost revenue growth of this segment going ahead.

The continuous infusion segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to increasing usage of continuous infusion type-based drug infusion systems among end-users.

The intravenous segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to increasing usage of intravenous route for insulin delivery to insulin-dependent diabetic patients.

The report offers a complete analysis of the global Drug Infusion Systems market on a global and regional scale and offers a forecast for the market for 8 years. The report provides extensive coverage of the market drivers, restraints, limitations, growth prospects, threats, opportunities, and current and emerging trends in the market. The report also offers an in-depth analysis of the market players along with their business overview, product portfolio, technological advancements, expansion plans, financial standing, and global position. It also sheds light on the collaborations in the competitive landscape, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, licensing agreements, and others.

Key companies profiled in the Drug Infusion Systems report include:

Medtronic plc, Arcomed Ag, Baxter International Inc., Insulet Corporation, Smiths Group plc, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Halyard Health, Inc., ICU Medical, Inc., Flowonix Medical Inc., and Zyno Medical LLC

The report further covers comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a complete understanding of the competitive landscape and scenario of each market player. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the applications and product types offered in the market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global drug infusion systems market on the basis of control systems, infusion type, administration route, application, end-use, and region:

Control Systems Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Open Loop System

Closed Loop System

Infusion Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Continuous Infusion

Intermittent Infusion

Patient Controlled Infusion

Total Parenteral Nutrition

Administration Route Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Enteral

Subcutaneous

Intravenous

Arterial

Epidural

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Pediatrics

Diabetes

Nutrition

Hematology

Analgesia

Chemotherapy

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Diagnostic Centers

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

ToC of the report:

Chapter 1: Market overview and scope

Chapter 2: Market outlook

Chapter 3: Impact analysis of COVID-19 pandemic

Chapter 4: Competitive Landscape

Chapter 5: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Limitations

Chapter 6: Key manufacturers of the industry

Chapter 7: Regional analysis

Chapter 8: Market segmentation based on type & applications

Chapter 9: Current and Future Trends

