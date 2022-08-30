With 6.5% CAGR, Kids Nutrition Market Size to Reach USD 86.31 Billion in 2030 - Global Analysis by Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global kids’ nutrition market size was USD 48.89 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing prevalence of childhood obesity and overweight and rising initiatives by governments and regulatory bodies of countries across the globe are major factors driving revenue growth of the market. For example, 2016–2025 nutrition strategy of WHO specifies that it will collaborate with Member States and partners to achieve universal access to nutritious diets from sustainable food systems. WHO also supports the adoption of guidance and implementation of effective nutrition actions and monitors and evaluates policy and programs for better outcomes.

Market revenue growth is also driven by increasing launch of new and innovative products. For example, in April 2022, Horlicks launched Nutri gummies to meet nutrition demands of children aged 2 and above. which are free of added preservatives, sugar, artificial colors or flavors, and gelatin, among others. Moreover, working parents have a great deal of stress trying to provide a balanced breakfast and lunch for their children. Startups, such as My Lunchbuddy, develop meal plans that give kids balanced and healthy diets, which saves parents time and effort of researching and creating nutrition regimens for their children.

However, there are significant regulatory gaps in the kid’s nutrition sector, which allows low-quality supplements to enter the market and is a key factor expected to hamper revenue growth of the market.

The leading market contenders listed in the report are:

Abbott, My Lunchbuddy, Goodwolf Feeding Co., Mead Johnson & Company, LLC., Danone, Nestlé, Perrigo Company plc, Arla Foods amba, Yamo AG, Nutribud Foods, Else Nutrition.

The global market has been categorized on the basis of product type, application gamut, end-user industries, and the competitive hierarchy. The report inspects the current market scenario, its past performance, demand and supply ratios, production and consumption rates, sales, and numerous growth opportunities available in the market. It further entails a clear outline of the market’s intensely competitive atmosphere to help businesses and industry stakeholders decipher the optimal business moves and achieve their business goals.

Segments Covered in this report are:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Vitamins and minerals

Protein

Omega-3

Alpha-Linolenic Acid (ALA)

DocosaHexaenoic Acid (DHA)

EicosaPentaenoic Acid (EPA)

Prebiotics & Probiotic supplements

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Online

E-commerce Platforms

E-Groceries

Offline Stores

Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Others

Age Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

1-2 Years

3-5 Years

6-10 Years

11-15 Years

Geographical Analysis:

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the current growth prospects for the regional segments of the Kids Nutrition market. It further gauges their revenue share for the forecast period. Furthermore, the report analyzes the year-on-year growth rate of the market in these regions for the forecast period. The leading geographic regions covered in this report are as follows:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Points of the Geographical Analysis:

Data and information related to the consumption rate in each region

Estimated increase in the consumption rate

Proposed growth of the market share of each region

Geographical contribution to market revenue

Expected growth rate of the regional markets

Table of Contents:

Report Overview: It includes the objectives and scope of the study and gives highlights of key market segments and players covered. It also includes years considered for the research study.

Executive Summary: It covers industry trends with high focus on market use cases and top market trends, market size by regions, and global market size. It also covers market share and growth rate by regions.

Key Players: Here, the report concentrates on mergers and acquisitions, expansions, analysis of key players, establishment date of companies, and areas served, manufacturing base, and revenue of key players.

Breakdown by Product and Application: This section provides details about market size by product and application.

Regional Analysis: All of the regions and countries analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of market size by product and application, key players, and market forecast.

Profiles of International Players: Here, players are evaluated on the basis of their gross margin, price, sales, revenue, business, products, and other company details.

Market Dynamics: It includes supply chain analysis, analysis of regional marketing, challenges, opportunities, and drivers analyzed in the report.

Appendix: It includes details about research and methodology approach, research methodology, data sources, authors of the study, and a disclaimer.

Key Coverage of the Report:

Detailed scrutiny of the latest market trends, including drivers, opportunities, threats, constraints, challenges, and future investment prospects

Market segmentation by deployment type, authentication type, component, organization size, industry vertical

Regional and country-wise market size estimation for the forecast period (2019-2028)

Pricing strategies of the regional market players

Demand & supply gap analysis

Competitive landscape analysis

Market share analysis of the top market players

Strategic recommendations for new market entrants

Company profiling of the leading market players

Brief summary of the key strategies, financial positions, and recent developments of the leading companies

