Global Enteral Nutrition Market Report - Size & Growth at a CAGR of around 9.50% by 2028 By Zion Market Research

The global Enteral Nutrition market is projected to reach USD 6,070.84 million by 2028, a 9.50% CAGR between 2022 and 2028.
The Global enteral nutrition market size was worth USD 3,521.80 Mn in 2021 and is estimated to grow to USD 6,070.84 Mn by 2028, with a CAGR of around 9.50 percent during the forecast period.”DEERFIELD BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global enteral nutrition market size was worth USD 3,521.80 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to USD 6,070.84 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 9.50 percent during the forecast period. The report analyzes the enteral nutrition market's drivers, restraints/challenges, and their effect on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the enteral nutrition market.
The study also provides a summary of many other significant areas, such as the financial performance of the key companies, a SWOT analysis, a product portfolio, and the most recent changes in strategic planning.
Market Growth
Factors such as investment in research and development of new medical nutrition products targeting different health conditions and funding by other companies operating in the nutrition industry are expected to drive the growth of the global enteral nutrition market throughout the forecast period. For example, in May 2020, Danone's health nutrition arm, Nutricia, awarded USD 1.1 million to the Global Nutrition Research Program, a research project led by clinicians initiated in 16 countries around the world to define nutritional care guidelines for COVID-19 patients recovering from intensive care (ICU) admission.
Market Segmentation Overview
Enteral nutrition refers to any method of eating that involves the passage of food through the digestive tract to meet an individual's caloric needs. In addition, this may also include a regular diet, the use of liquid or powdered supplements, and tube feeding. There are many different devices and devices available to patients for enteral nutrition. These include tubes, pumps, and other flexible tubes that help facilitate fluid flow directly into the digestive tract. Enteral nutrition is essential for people with diabetes, malnutrition, cancer, digestive disorders, and other complications. Alternatively, enteral nutrition may be provided to patients with nutritional deficiencies. An increase in chronic diseases, such as cancer, stroke, multiple sclerosis, dementia, chronic liver disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and diabetes is expected to drive demand for products that help patients with oral absorption problems.
Furthermore, the increase in preterm births is one of the crucial factors driving the demand for enteral formula milk to meet the nutritional needs of infants. In addition, the lack of understanding and awareness of clinical nutrition in the medical and healthcare communities has limited its adoption and development. Technological advancement and product innovation are other factors driving the global enteral nutrition market growth.
Some key players of the global Enteral Nutrition market are:
B. BRAUN MELSUNGEN AG
ABBOTT LABORATORIES
FRESENIUS KABI AG
DANONE S.A.
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION
GLOBAL HEALTH PRODUCTS INC.
MEIJI HOLDINGS CO.LTD.
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC.
NESTLE S.A
VICTUS INC.
This report segments the global Enteral Nutrition market into:
Global Enteral Nutrition Market: By Protein Composition
Standard Protein Diet
High Protein Supplement
Protein for Diabetes Care Patient
Others
Global Enteral Nutrition Market: By Form
Powder
Liquid
Global Enteral Nutrition Market: By Age Group
Adults (Above 18)
Pediatric (Below 18)
Global Enteral Nutrition Market: By Distribution Channel
Hospital Sales
Retail
Online
Global Enteral Nutrition Market: Regional Analysis
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
GCC
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
