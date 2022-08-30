Identity as a Service Market SWOT Analysis, Developments, Growth Strategies, Top Companies till 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Increasingly stringent regulations for data protection and rising adoption of multi-cloud computing systems are key factors driving global IDaaS market

IDaaS Market Size – USD 3.41 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 21.7%, Market Trends – Increasing interconnectivity due to increasing IoT and BYOD trends across sectors” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IDaaS market size reached USD 3.41 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 21.7% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global IDaaS market revenue growth rate is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period due to increasingly stringent regulations for data protection. Rising adoption of multi-cloud computing systems is also expected to boost revenue growth of the global IDaaS market. Increasing interconnectivity due to increasing IoT and BYOD trends across industries is expected to augment growth of the global IDaaS market going ahead.

Identity as a Service Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides Identity as a Service global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global Identity as a Service market, Identity as a Service market share, Identity as a Service market segments and geographies, Identity as a Service market player, Identity as a Service market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The Identity as a Service market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

Want to learn more on the Identity as a Service market growth? Request for a Sample now@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/675

The research has been based mainly on the synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information gathered from specialist sources about the Identity as a Service market from 2021 to 2028. The report’s section on the competition landscape offers a detailed analysis of the market shares of the top Identity as a Service industry players.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are:

Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Capgemini SE, Oracle Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Salesforce.com, Inc., Okta, Inc., OneLogin, Inc., Jumio Corporation, and JumpCloud, Inc.

Some Key Highlights

The private segment revenue is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing adoption private based IDaaS solutions by end-users is expected to boost revenue growth of this segment.

Provisioning segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period as it is one of most important components for access rights enforcement and compliance.

Increasing incidence of cyberattacks on government entities to access confidential information is expected to drive revenue growth of the public sector segment, which is expected to lead in terms of revenue contribution during the forecast period.

Factors such as well-established presence of international and domestic players such as Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Salesforce.com, Inc., Okta, Inc., and OneLogin, Inc. among others in countries in North America is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/675

Furthermore, the report provides a comprehensive overview of the Identity as a Service market along with product portfolio and market performance. The report offers key insights into market share, supply chain analysis, demand and supply ratio, import/export details, and product and consumption patterns. To gain a better understanding, the report is further segmented into sections such as product types offered by the market, application spectrum, companies, and key geographical regions where the market has established its presence.

Emergen Research has segmented the global IDaaS market on the basis of deployment, component, end-use, and region:

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Private Cloud

Public Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Password Management

Multifactor Authentication

Single Sign-On

Directory Services

Audit, Compliance & Governance

Provisioning

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Public Sector

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Education

Manufacturing

Energy & Utilities

Others

Read more on the global Identity as a Service market report here@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/idaas-market

Analysis of the segments and their growth projection is carried out by extensive historical and current analysis of the market scenario. Further, the report offers details about the factors and features of the Identity as a Service market expected to boost the growth of the industry in the coming years.

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report

How did the COVID-19 pandemic impact the adoption of by various pharmaceutical and life sciences companies?

What is the outlook for the impact market during the forecast period 2021-2028?

What are the key trends influencing the impact market? How will they influence the market in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?



What is the end user perception toward?

How is the patent landscape for pharmaceutical quality? Which country/cluster witnessed the highest patent filing from January 2014-June 2021?



What are the key factors impacting the impact market? What will be their impact in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?



What are the key opportunities areas in the impact market? What is their potential in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

What are the key strategies adopted by companies in the impact market?

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/675

Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report or for requesting the customization of the report. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to your requirements.

Looking for something else? Here is a list of similar reports by The Emergen Research:

Electronic Warfare Market

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-electronic-warfare-market-size-to-reach-usd-25-73-billion-in-2028-rising-need-for-ground-surveillance-and-unmanned-aerial-vehicles-are-key-factors-driving-industry-demand-says-emergen-research-867377788.html

Internet of Things in Agriculture Market

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/internet-of-things-in-agriculture-market-size-to-reach-usd-26-65-billion-in-2028-rising-demand-for-implementation-of-remote-sensing-technology-in-agricultural-lands-is-a-key-factor-driving-industry-demand-says-emergen-research-808435065.html

Deep Space Exploration and Technology Market

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/deep-space-exploration-and-technology-market-size-to-reach-usd-630-23-billion-in-2028-increasing-number-of-private-companies-investing-in-space-sector-will-drive-industry-demand-says-emergen-research-801354050.html

Drone Logistics and Transportation Market

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/drone-logistics-and-transportation-market-size-to-reach-usd-31-84-billion-in-2028-increasing-demand-for-last-mile-delivery-solutions-is-a-key-factor-driving-industry-demand-says-emergen-research-897502108.html

5G Infrastructure Market

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/5g-infrastructure-market-size-to-reach-usd-75-55-billion-by-2027-rising-need-for-high-bandwidth-connectivity-with-low-latency-and-increasing-adoption-of-virtual-network-architecture-across-various-industries-will-drive-industry-demand-says--890904968.html

Flying Car Market

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-flying-car-market-size-to-reach-usd-1-390-1-million-in-2028-continuous-rise-in-traffic-congestion-and-rising-investments-from-prominent-companies-are-driving-industry-demand-says-emergen-research-830278784.html

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

The global IDaaS market size reached USD 3.41 Billion in 2020