Beta Glucan Market Size, Share, Price, Value, Growth, Analysis, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2022-2027
The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Beta Glucan Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global beta glucan market, assessing the market based on its segments like source, category, application, and major regions.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2016-2026)
• Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 7.53%
The rise in the global market for beta glucan is led by the increasing consumer awareness regarding the health benefits of its consumption. Beta Glucan is widely known for boosting immunity and reducing bad cholesterol thereby aiding in lowering the risk of diabetes. With shifting trends from processed to natural food articles owing to increase in health expenditure, rising demand for clean-label products as a result of increasing disposable incomes, the global market for beta glucan is witnessing robust growth.
Moreover, beta glucan is widely used as an essential ingredient in personal care products owing to its skin smoothing and rejuvenating properties. With growing consumer preference towards cruelty free, sustainable, and natural ingredients, the market is further experiencing growth.
Industry Definition and Segmentation
Beta glucans are sugar found in the cell walls of bacteria, fungi, yeasts, algae, lichens, and plants including barley and oats. They are most widely known for their medicinal properties for various heart diseases related to cholesterol.
On the basis of source, the market can be segmented into:
• Grains and Cereals
• Mushroom
• Yeast
• Seaweed
• Others
Based on category, the market can be categorised into:
• Soluble Beta Glucan
• Insoluble Beta Glucan
The market, based on application, can be divided into:
• Food and Beverages
• Personal Care
• Pharmaceuticals
• Dietary Supplements
• Animal Feed
• Others
The regional markets for the product include:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Market Trends
The easy availability of raw materials such as cereals, mushroom, and yeast is expanding robust opportunities for the deployment of beta glucan in various downstream industries. Cereals, particularly, oats are one of the richest sources of beta glucan, the consumption of which aids in improving the gut and immune system.
Hence, in order to meet with the rising demand for beta glucan from the health-conscious consumer, the rapid production of raw materials like cereals and mushrooms is augmenting the market growth of beta glucan. The market is further is rising due to the surging demand for nutritious products, manufacturers of nutraceuticals, and food and beverage producers are rapidly incorporating natural and nutritious plant-based products such as beta glucan thereby pushing the growth of the market.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Cargill, Inc., Tate and Lyle PLC, Kerry Group plc, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Merck KGaA, Lesaffre and CIE, Kemin Industries, AngelYeast Co., Ltd., and Biotec Pharmacon ASA, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
