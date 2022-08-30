Nano Drones Market Report | Industry Analysis 2027 | Parrot SA, AeroVironment, Mota Group, Skyrocket Toys, Microdrones

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Nano Drones Market is forecasted to be worth USD 4.04 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The key factors influencing the market growth include growing adoption of the Nano Drones by the defense agencies & intelligence bureau, newer use cases of drone in commercial sectors, and advacment in camera & battery technology, to name a few.

Besides, extensive rise in the cross-border conflict, broadening the number of the existing miliitary monitoring & controling technology and their further upgradation based on specific needs, and asymmetric warfare along with intercountry border conflicts are some of the additional reasons behind the remarkable growth of the market. The ability of the Nano drones to take off and land vertically from or onto a tiny little space helps the user of the drone operate within a smaller vicinity having no considerable landing or take off area required. These have been considered as a preferable option to the applications of mostly inspections where a higher precision maneuvering & ability to keep firm a visual on a single, special target for extended periods is required.

Nano drones are miniature and micro drones that weigh less than 2 kg. They don't need long runways because they can take off vertically or be launched manually. The majority of the time, nano drones are thought to be used for military purposes, such as intelligence gathering. They are also very beneficial for a variety of applications, including precision agriculture, helping first responders, and safely inspecting vital infrastructure like oil and gas pipelines.

In December 2019, Drone Aviation Holding Corp. revealed its merger with ComSovereign Corp, a US-based consortium of the 5G telecommunications radio, power systems, and silicon photonics, designed for the next generation of global networks.

An increasing investment in the R&D of the camera systems & major focus on its modification have created a mentionable number of use cases and remarkable growth in the Nano Drones market. The Camera sub-segment in the type segment had 41.2% market share in the year 2019.

The regions in the Asia Pacific led by China, India, and South Korea are allotting a considerable budget for their defense & law enforcement grooming purposes. Besides, growing incidences of interpersonal stand-offs, asymmetric warfare, terrorist activities, preparation for the forthcoming combats, along with higher economic development and enhancement in the manufacturing industry & semiconductor solutions, deliberately help propel market enforcement.

Top competitors of the Nano Drones Market profiled in the report include: Parrot SA, AeroVironment, Inc., Mota Group, Inc., Skyrocket Toys LLC, Guangdong Cheerson Hobby Technology Co., Ltd, Hubsan Technology Company Ltd., Prox Dynamics, Microdrones, Aerix Drone, and Acumen Robot Intelligence (ARI), among others.

Payload Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Camera

Control Systems

Tracking Systems

Others

End-Users Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Military

Commercial

Price Range Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Budget

Medium

Premium

Regional Analysis of the Nano Drones Market :

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Analysis and estimation of the Nano Drones Market size and share for the projected period of 2020-2027

Extensive analysis of the key players of the market by SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to impart a clear understanding of the competitive landscape

Study of current and emerging trends, restraints, drivers, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, and risks of the global Nano Drones Market

Analysis of the growth prospects for the stakeholders and investors through the study of the promising segments

Strategic recommendations to the established players and new entrants to capitalize on the emerging growth opportunities

