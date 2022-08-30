Global Autologous Cell Therapy Market Report - Size & Growth at a CAGR of around 7.70% by 2028 By Zion Market Research
The global Autologous Cell Therapy market is projected to reach USD 12,825.86 million by 2028, with a 7.70% CAGR between 2022 and 2028.
Global Autologous cell therapy market size was worth USD 8,218.50 Mn in 2021 and is estimated to grow to USD 12,825.86 Mn by 2028, with a growth rate (CAGR) of around 7.70% during the forecast period. The report analyzes the autologous cell therapy market's drivers, restraints/challenges, and their effect on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the autologous cell therapy market.
— Zion Market Research
The study also provides a summary of many other significant areas, such as the financial performance of the key companies, a SWOT analysis, a product portfolio, and the most recent changes in strategic planning.
Market Growth
Chronic diseases are common health problems around the world. Globally, one in three adults suffers from chronic diseases. Chronic diseases have affected the health and quality of life of many people. Chronic diseases, including cancer, musculoskeletal & neurological disorders, chronic trauma, and cardiovascular & gastrointestinal diseases, can lead to hospitalization, long-term disability, reduced quality of life, and death. Mesenchymal stem cells infiltrate and integrate into many organs, repair damage to the heart, lungs, and spinal cord, and improve the condition of autoimmune diseases, liver, bone, and cartilage diseases. Stem cells are a powerful tool for treating diseases caused by inflammation, weakened immune system, and tissue degeneration. For example, in 2021, according to data from the World Health Organization (WHO), around 1.7 billion people worldwide have musculoskeletal disorders. Low back pain causes the burden of musculoskeletal conditions. All of these aspects are likely to drive the global autologous cell therapy market.
Market Segmentation Overview
Autologous cell therapy is a therapeutic intervention using stem cells, where a patient's stem cells are cultured and grown outside the body. The cells were then reintroduced into the same patient's body. This therapy carries fewer risks because the reintroduced cells are less likely to be rejected because they come from the same person. Over the years, autologous cell therapy has been used to treat many chronic diseases such as various forms of cancer and even blood disorders such as thalassemia. The increase in the number of people suffering from serious diseases has increased the demand for autologous cell therapy, driving the growth of the global autologous cell therapy market. Autologous cell therapy poses a moderate complexity risk compared to other treatments, a key growth driver of the autologous cell therapy market. However, the high treatment cost of autologous cell therapy is holding back the growth of the autologous cell therapy market. However, this constraint can be lifted if there is State intervention [AT1] in reimbursement by health insurance.
Some key players of the global Autologous Cell Therapy market are:
Bayer AG
Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Holostem Terapie Avanzate Srl
Vericel Corp.
Osiris Therapeutics Inc.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.
Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.
FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.
This report segments the global Autologous Cell Therapy market into:
Global Autologous Cell Therapy Market: By Source
Bone Marrow
Epidermis
Mesenchymal Stem Cells
Hematopoietic Stem Cells
Chondrocytes
Global Autologous Cell Therapy Market: By Application
Cancer
Neurodegenerative Diseases
Wound Healing
Orthopedic
Cardiovascular Diseases
Autoimmune Diseases
Global Autologous Cell Therapy Market: By End-use
Hospital
Clinics
Others
Global Autologous Cell Therapy Market: Regional Analysis
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
GCC
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
