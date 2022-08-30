Cathode Materials Market Regional Demand, Timelines, Industry Scope, and Challenges

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing usage of cathode materials in Lithium-ion batteries in Electric Vehicles and demand for consumer electronics are driving the demand of the market.

Market Size – USD 17.80 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.1%, Market Trends –Growing demand for cathode materials based lithium-ion batteries in the automotive industries.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Cathode Materials Market report assesses the historical and current data along with a thorough analysis of the market dynamics. The report also sheds light on the significant market growth driving and restraining factors that are anticipated to influence the market growth through the forecast period. The report focuses on potential growth opportunities and limitations the prominent players of the industry might face during the entirety of the forecast timeline.

The increasing demand for uninterruptible power supply systems for industrial operations in the manufacturing or chemical, or oil & gas industries results in the growing usage of cathode materials-based lithium-ion batteries. The ongoing trend of energy conservation and increasing preference towards renewable battery energy over fuel energy is a major contributing factor for the development of the industry.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/147

Key Highlights from the Report

• In 2018, Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd entered into a licensing agreement with Silatronix, Inc. to lengthen the life of the lithium-ion batteries and improve the storage stability of the batteries at high temperatures.

• Lead Dioxide held the largest market share of 32.3% in the year of 2019 due to the increasing investments in the research and development by the manufacturers of the cathode materials.

• The Lead-Acid battery is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period as the lead-acid batteries generate recyclable & renewable energy and reduce the CO2 emission levels.

The report further studies the key companies operating in the industry and their company profiles, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures, among others. It also offers insights into their market reach and global position, along with highlights about their achievements and financial standings.

Key companies operating in the Cathode Materials market include:

BASF SE, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, 3M, Umicore, POSCO, Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd, Johnson Matthey, Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd, Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd, and Kureha Corporation, among others.

Based on the product type, the Cathode Materials market is segmented into:

Emergen Research has segmented the global Cathode Materials Market on the basis of Material, Battery Type, Application, and region:

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Lead Dioxide

• Lithium Manganese Oxide

• Lithium Cobalt Oxide

• Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide

• Lithium Iron Phosphate

• Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide

• Other Cathode Materials

Battery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Lead-acid

• Lithium-ion

• Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Energy storage

• Automotive

• Power tools

• Consumer Electronics

• Others

To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cathode-materials-market

Regional Analysis:

The report further examines the market in the key regions of the world with regard to production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue generation, market share and size, and presence of prominent players in the regions. The report also covers the expansion plans undertaken by companies in the regions under the regional analysis section.

Key regions in the market include:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o U.K.

o Italy

o Germany

o France

o Rest of EU

• Asia Pacific

o India

o Japan

o China

o South Korea

o Australia

o Rest of APAC

• Latin America

o Chile

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

• Who are the leading players in the Cathode Materials industry?

• Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

• What are the key applications of Cathode Materials?

• Which segment is expected to garner traction during the coming years?

• What are the key strategies adopted by leading players in the market?

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/147

Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us, and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs.

Read similar reports by Emergen Research:

High-Performance Computing Market

Industrial Packaging Market

Interventional Oncology Devices Market

Blood-Brain Barrier Market

Antibody Services Market

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Cathode Materials Market Size Worth USD 27.84 Billion by 2027