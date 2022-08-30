Global Menopausal Hot Flashes Market Report - Size & Growth at a CAGR of around 4.80% by 2028 By Zion Market Research
The global Menopausal Hot Flashes market is projected to reach USD 42,297.91 million by 2028, a 4.80% CAGR between 2012 and 2028.
The global menopausal hot flashes market size was worth USD 31,926.50 Mn in 2021 and is estimated to grow to USD 42,297.91 Mn by 2028, with a CAGR of approximately 4.80% over the forecast period.”DEERFIELD BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report estimates that the Global Menopausal Hot Flashes Market was worth approximately US$ 31,926.50 million in 2021, and it is anticipated that the market will generate about $42,297.91 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.80 percent between 2019 and 2028. The report analyzes the menopausal hot flashes market's drivers, restraints/challenges, and their effect on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the menopausal hot flashes market.
The study also provides a summary of many other significant areas, such as the financial performance of the key companies, a SWOT analysis, a product portfolio, and the most recent changes in strategic planning.
Market Growth
The main driving factors of the global menopausal hot flashes market are the increasing prevalence of menopausal hot flashes, the growing number of new pharmacological approvals for the treatment, and increasing health awareness. Hot flashes are a rapid feeling of heat that mainly affects the chest, neck, and face. Some key variables driving the strong growth of the menopausal hot flashes market are the frequency of fluctuations in high estrogen levels and impaired musculoskeletal health in women. As a result, healthcare companies are stepping up clinical studies of hormone-free products to meet various needs.
Market Segmentation Overview
Menopause is patent by hot flashes, which are the furthermost common. Hot flashes are thought to result from changes in the hypothalamus, the part of the brain that regulates body temperature; However, the exact reason is still unknown. The rise of postmenopausal symptoms due to the shift to a sedentary lifestyle is expected to drive the market. The increasing incidence of vasomotor and menopausal symptoms such as night sweats and hot flashes among women during the menopausal transition is expected to drive market growth. In addition, problems such as mood swings, difficulty concentrating, and depression are associated with menopause. In addition, increased investment in treating menopausal manifestations is expected to boost the market.
Some key players of the global Menopausal Hot Flashes market are:
Pfizer Inc.
Novartis AG
Novo Nordisk A/S
Allergan plc
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
Mylan N.V.
Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co. Inc.
Merck & Co. Inc.
GlaxoSmithKline plc
TherapeuticsMD Inc.
This report segments the global Menopausal Hot Flashes market into:
Global Menopausal Hot Flashes Market: By Treatment Type
Hormonal Treatment
Non-hormonal Treatment
Alternative Treatment
Global Menopausal Hot Flashes Market: By Distribution Channel
Hospital Pharmacies
Retail Pharmacies
Online Pharmacies
Global Menopausal Hot Flashes Market: Regional Analysis
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
GCC
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
