Digital Publishing Global Market Estimated To Grow At 13% Rate

The Business Research Company’s Digital Publishing Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Digital Publishing Global Market Report 2022”, the digital publishing market size is expected to grow from $36.29 billion in 2021 to $41.64 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.8%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. As per TBRC’s digital publishing market forecast the market is expected to reach $68.81 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.4%. The increasing digitization of books and educational information is contributing to the growth of the digital publishing market.

Key Trends In The Digital Publishing Market

Consumers are increasingly using internet-based set-top boxes for high-quality video content and audio content.

Overview Of The Digital Publishing Market

The digital publishing global market consists of sales of digital content and related services in the media industry. The digital publishing market includes the sales of digital content in the form of text, audio, and video on digital platforms like social media, websites, and search engines. The digital publishing companies are primarily engaged in the development of a broad range of digital content like advertising and publishing by periodical advertising, educational content like journals and medical publishing, informative content like news, magazine, newsletter publishing, and financial magazines.

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Text Content, Video Content, Audio Content

• By End-User: Scientific, Technical, and Medical (STM), Legal and Business

• By Application: Smart Phones, Laptops, PCs, Others

• By Geography: The global digital publishing market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Thomson Reuters Corp., RELX Group Plc, Adobe Inc., Xerox Corp., Apple Inc., Verlagsgruppe Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH, Amazon.com Inc., Netflix Inc., Comcast Corp., and Alphabet Inc.

Digital Publishing Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of digital publishing market. The market report gives digital publishing global market analysis, digital publishing global market size, digital publishing industry growth drivers, digital publishing global market segments, digital publishing global market major players, digital publishing global market growth across geographies, and digital publishing global market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The digital publishing global market research report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

