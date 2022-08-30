Global Nonresidential Building Construction Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Nonresidential Building Construction Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 - 2026

The Business Research Company’s Nonresidential Building Construction Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Nonresidential Building Construction Global Market Report 2022”, the nonresidential building construction market size is expected to grow from $2.67 trillion in 2021 to $2.99 trillion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%. The nonresidential building construction market growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The non-residential building construction market is expected to reach $4.48 trillion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.7%. A rapidly growing urban population is expected to increase the demand for new residential and commercial buildings, during the forecast period.

Request a Sample now to gain a better understanding of nonresidential building construction market:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5477&type=smp

Key Trends In The Nonresidential Building Construction Market

Nonresidential building construction industry trends include companies increasingly using green construction techniques to build energy efficient buildings and reduce construction costs. Green construction refers to the practice of using sustainable building materials and construction processes to create energy-efficient buildings with minimal environmental impact. According to World Green Building Trends Survey, about 60% of construction firms across the globe were involved in green construction projects. Certifications such as Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) help construction companies to develop high-performance, sustainable residential and commercial buildings, and also offer a variety of benefits, from tax deductions to marketing opportunities. Sustainable construction materials such as natural paints and steel beams made from recycled material are being widely used in the UK. Other green construction techniques such as cross-ventilation for more natural environment, green construction software such as Construction Suite to ensure green compliance, and Green Globes management tool are also being used in the construction industry.

Overview Of The Nonresidential Building Construction Market

The non-residential building construction market consists of sales of nonresidential building construction services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that construct non-residential buildings (including new work, additions, alterations, maintenance, and repairs). The establishments in this market include non-residential general contractors, non-residential for-sale builders, non-residential design-build firms, and non-residential project construction management firms. The non-residential building market includes new work, additions, alterations, maintenance, and repairs.



Learn more on the global nonresidential building construction market report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/nonresidential-building-construction-global-market-report

Nonresidential Building Construction Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Institutional Buildings, Commercial Buildings

• By End User Sector: Private, Public

• By Building Type: Non Residential Smart Buildings, Traditional Buildings

• By Geography: The global nonresidential building construction market analysis report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Shanghai Construction Group Co., Ltd., Bouygues SA, Greenland Holding Group, Obayashi Corporation, and Daiwa House Group.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Nonresidential Building Construction Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of nonresidential building construction global market. The market report analyzes nonresidential building construction global market size, nonresidential building construction global market growth drivers, nonresidential building construction global market segments, nonresidential building construction global market major players, nonresidential building construction market growth across geographies, and nonresidential building construction market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The nonresidential building construction market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

Not what you were looking for? Go through similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Construction Elastomers Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/construction-elastomers-global-market-report

Building Finishing Contractors Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/building-finishing-contractors-global-market-report

Nonresidential Green Buildings Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/nonresidential-green-buildings-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 3000 industry reports, covering over 3000 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/