AV Receiver Market Report (Size, Share & Trends) Comparison by Rating, ToC, Page Count, and Price only at Douglas Insights

/EIN News/ -- Isle Of Man, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Douglas Insights has further expanded its comparison engine with AV Receiver Market research reports, allowing market researchers, analysts, industry experts, and businesses to identify market trends, drivers of growth, limitations, obstacles, and predictions. Douglas Insights is the world's first comparison engine for market research reports. With access to the widest range of private and public market reports, the digital tool lets researchers compare various reports by Publisher Rating, Table of Contents, Date of Publication, and Price.

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic negatively impacted the AV Receiver market as production facilities were shut down temporarily in order to curb the quick spread of the virus. As a result of the temporary shutdown of factories and production facilities, the need for AV Receivers consequently reduced, resulting in huge losses in the automobile sector.

On the other hand, outdoor activities and events were brought to a standstill, and demand for home theatres increased globally, thereby increasing the demand for AV receivers in the residential market. Even though the demand in the home theatre sector increased, the demand and supply gap led to a reduction in overall profits.

As the restrictions eased all over the world, the AV receiver industry soon got back up and is predicted to grow at a steady annual rate of 3.9% between 2022 and 2028.

The primary driving factor projecting the growth of the AV receiver market is the rising overall disposable incomes of families. Furthermore, as the popularity of sound systems for home theatres is rising, AV receiver systems are constantly integrating various technologies into their core product, including Wi-Fi music streaming, Dolby Atmos, 8K Video, and high-quality audio. Customers have embraced the AV receiver in large numbers because it produces a good audio experience for their home theatres, smart TVs, and projectors.

As a result, many growth opportunities have arisen due to the continuous advancement that includes innovative technology in AV receivers.

However, AV receivers are very expensive in comparison to what consumers can afford in places like India, Mexico, South Africa, and Brazil. Therefore, the high cost of modern AV receivers set by the manufacturers prevents their widespread use in undeveloped and poor nations.

Latency reductions, a large number of streams, simple networking, and great quality are essential features for gaming receivers. The producers of AV receivers are progressively concentrating their research and development to serve this market in response to the expanding number of online gaming broadcasters around the world.

Over the projected timeframe, the AV receiver market is anticipated to rise as a result of manufacturers increasing investments in creating AV receivers that are functional with video game consoles.

The AV receiver market is divided into commercial and residential segments according to the application. In 2020, the residential sector of the market held a greater market share. The market is expanding due to the growing popularity of home automation in both developed and emerging countries.

APAC, South America, Africa, Middle East, Europe, and North America make up the five major geographic segments that constitute the worldwide AV receiver market, with the maximum compound annual growth rate to be recorded in APAC.

Video game players who stream continuously have become more prevalent in North America over time, which is fueling demand for home theatre systems and receivers for effective audio and visual effects. Furthermore, the market for AV receivers for home theatres with effective surround sound is influenced by the strong purchasing ability of people in the United States and Canada.

Some of the key players in the AV receiver industry are Anthem AV, Yamaha Corporation, Marantz, Onkyo, and Sony Corporation.

