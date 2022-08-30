Content Streaming Global Market Estimated To Grow At 17% Rate

Content Streaming Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Content Streaming Global Market Report 2022

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Content Streaming Global Market Report 2022”, the content streaming market is expected to grow from $104.41 billion in 2021 to $123.16 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of18%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. As per TBRC’s content streaming market forecast the market is expected to reach $227.32 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 16.6%. The increase in the number of mobile devices, internet connectivity, and digital media players or content providers makes it easier for consumers to access music and video content going forward which thereby increases the growth of the content streaming market in the forecast period.

Key Trends In The Content Streaming Market

Companies in the video streaming market are increasingly implementing blockchain technology and AI to have cost benefits. Blockchain technology allows the video streaming providers to store data on thousands of servers globally that help the companies to have cost cuts associated with the content or massive video files stored on servers.

Overview Of The Content Streaming Market

The content streaming establishments in this industry do not provide traditional (non-internet) versions of the content that they publish or broadcast. They provide textual, audio, and/or video content of general or specific interest on the internet exclusively.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Platform: Smartphones, Laptops and Desktops, Smart TVs, Gaming Consoles

• By Type: On-Demand Video Streaming, Live Video Streaming

• By Deployment: Cloud, On-Premise

• By End-User: Consumer, Enterprise

• By Geography: The global content streaming market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Netflix, Amazon Web Services, Akamai Technologies Inc, Hulu, LLC., Apple Inc., Google LLC, Cisco Systems Inc, Walt Disney Company (Hulu), Kaltura, Inc., and AT&T Inc.

The market report gives content streaming global market analysis, content streaming global market size, content streaming industry growth drivers, content streaming global market segments, content streaming global market major players, content streaming global market growth across geographies, and content streaming global market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

