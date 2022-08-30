IoT Security Global Market Estimated To Grow At 31% Rate

IoT Security Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "IoT Security Global Market Report 2022”, the IoT security market is expected to grow from $3.86 billion in 2021 to $5.09 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.7%. The change in the IoT security market growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. The market is expected to reach $15.06 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 31.2%. The emergence of smart city concept is the driving force for the rise in demand for IoT Security.

Key Trends In The IoT Security Market

The increasing usage of block chain technology in order to protect data of IoT devices, enhance transparency and security, reduce costs, and increase efficiency is a new trend in the IoT Security market. Block chain is a distributed decentralized ledger and underlying technology of bitcoin (a cryptocurrency) which is shared database (can be saved, owned, updated at different levels), not managed by central authority, comprising secure transactions, authenticated and verifiable. The block chain technology is integrated into IoT networks to provide additional privacy and security. It helps in reduction of processing time and cost, records transactions of all connected IOT devices, ensures tracking connected devices, coordinates these devices and aid smooth transaction process, provides efficiency to compliance issues, avoid re-entries, data leakages and frauds, minimize time to settle losses and ensures cryptographic security.

Overview Of The IoT Security Market

The IoT security market consists of sales of Internet of Things (IoT) security devices/ software and related services. The IOT security is a technological area that provides solutions for safeguarding smart devices, networks, other connected devices and centralized user hubs from unwanted manipulation. This industry includes establishments that provide security solutions to counter IoT security threats such as remote vehicle hijacking, privacy leaks, brute force attacks on passwords and others.

IoT Security Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Network Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security, Cloud Security, Others

• By Application: Healthcare and Life Sciences, Infrastructure and Cities, Industrial System and Sensors, Smart Home and Consumer, Transport and Urban Mobility

• By Component: Solution, Services

• By Geography: The global IoT security market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Major market players such as Cisco, IBM, Intel, Infineon, Symantec Corporation, Check Point Security Software, Gemalto, AT&T Inc., Alcatel-Lucent S.A, Allot, Fortinet, Mocana, Securithings, Centri, Armis, Forgerock, Newsky, PTC Inc., Verizon Enterprises Solutions, Trustwave, Siemens AG, Wurldtech Security, Axeda Machine Cloud, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, NETCOM On-Line Communication Services, Sophos, NSIDE Secure and ARM Holding.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

IoT Security Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of IoT security market. The market report gives IoT security market analysis, IoT security global market size, IoT security global market share, IoT security global market growth drivers, IoT security global market segments, IoT security global market major players, IoT security global market growth across geographies, IoT security market trends and IoT security market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The IoT security industry report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

