Global Temporary Shelters Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Temporary Shelters Global Market Report 2022”, the temporary shelters market size is expected to grow from $43.19 billion in 2021 to $48.07 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%. According to the temporary shelters market overview, the growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The temporary shelters market is expected to reach $69.07 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.5%. According to the temporary shelters industry forecast, the increase in government funds for temporary housing contributed to the growth of the market.

Overview Of The Temporary Shelters Market

The temporary shelters market consists of the revenues generated by providing temporary shelter services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide short-term shelter for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault or child abuse, homeless, runaway youth, and patients and families caught in medical crisis. These establishments may operate through their own shelters or may subsidize housing using existing homes, apartments, hotels, or motels. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Homeless Shelter, Emergency Shelter

• By Size: Small, Medium, Large

• By Application: Personnel, Vehicle Mounted, Medical Facility Base, Aircraft Base, Command Post, Others

• By Geography: The global temporary shelters market analysis report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Major market players such as The American Red Cross, The Salvation Army, UNICEF, The Emergency Food and Shelter Program, ShelterBox, National Alliance to End Homlessness, The National Coalition for the Homeless, and Covenant House.

