Global Social Services Market Growth Trajectory

Social Services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Social Services Global Market Report 2022”, the social services market size is expected to grow from $4422.02 billion in 2021 to $4918.06 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2%. The growth in the social services market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The social services market share is expected to reach $7250.40 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.2%. Training social service employees for autism child care counsellors, number of therapists and psychologists will increase and they are expected to serve more individuals and eventually generate more revenues.

Key Trends In The Social Services Market

Child day care centers are leveraging technologies to facilitate parents to stay connected with their children. According to the social services market insights, many daycare centers are using apps to provide video streaming of classroom activities and send pictures of kids to parents. This technology enables parents to monitor their child at the care center by accessing videos and pictures of kids at centers, which is predicted to be shaping the social services industry outlook. For instance, in Canada, Trust Child Care Centers partnered with Parent Care Network to provide video over the internet to parents to help them monitor child activities at the daycare center. Bloomz, Eleyo, OnCare, myKidzDay, KidCheck are some of the companies providing child care software, applications and technologies utilized by care service providers.

Overview Of The Social Services Market

The social services market consists of the revenues generated from services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide benefits and facilities relating to food supplies, education, health care, disaster relief activities and housing services and are offered by private or government establishments to improve the living conditions and social well-being of under privileged children, disabled, elderly and the poor in a community.

Social Services Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Educational Services, Social Assistance

• By Type of Operator: Public Operator, Private Operator

• By Mode: Online, Offline

• By Geography: The global social services market research report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Western Europe holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as University of California System, University of Pennsylvania, World Food Programme, University of Michigan, Stanford University, Harvard University, Columbia University, Cornell University, Yale University, and Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

The market report analyzes social services global market size, social services global market growth drivers, social services global market segments, social services market major players, social services market growth across geographies, and social services global market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

