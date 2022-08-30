Marcus Lukusa Joins the 2022 Frankfurt Book Fair Plus the London and Beijing Book Fairs
Marcus Lukusa Joins the 2022 Frankfurt Book Fair Plus the London and Beijing Book FairsLOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kazungul: Blood ties - Awakening of the Ancestral Curse, Marcus Lukusa's latest book, is a science fiction story that will intrigue the reader's mind.
The book is available online in Amazon and Barnes & Noble sites and will be on display to the public at the Beijing Book Fair from August 24-27, 2022, London Book Fair from April 18-20, 2023, and the Frankfurt Book Fair in Messe Frankfurt, Frankfurt, Germany from October 19-23, 2022.
Author Marcus L. Lukusa was born on Feb. 15, 1984, in Lubumbashi, Democratic Republic of Congo. At Axis House, he is a Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) Commercial Sales Representative, providing mining reagents and engineering services to the Copper Belt, including his country of origin, the DRC. In his spare time, he enjoys martial arts and won back-to-back South African Kung Fu champion titles—setting records in South Africa's history of Kung Fu in 2010 and 2011—and wearing the DRC colors to compete in the 2011 Wushu world championship in Ankara, Turkey. As much as he loves martial arts, he has chosen to step back and focus more on his imagination and creative side, making science fiction writing both his escape and hobby.
Kazungul: Blood ties - Awakening of the Ancestral Curse is a sci-fi story about Raymond, a boy who thought he was normal. It was not until he moved to Johannesburg when everything he believed changed. Then, he discovered that he had a dark side and enemies - who would destroy him and others like him. He finds ways to stop them and seeks help to control his dark side. In a universe filled with war and mystical creatures, Raymond attempts to conquer his dark side and discover his true identity. He meets a mermaid, gets tangled up in a love triangle, is taken as a prisoner, finds his ancestors, and is dragged into the worst war the universe has ever seen - the war of Gog and Magog. Will Raymond discover his destiny?
Check out Amazon or Barnes & Noble to purchase a copy and take part in the upcoming Frankfurt Book Fair from October 19-23, 2022 to be held in Messe Frankfurt, Frankfurt, Germany.
Bright Chavez
MainspringBooks
+1 323-407-8151
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook