Global Metaverse in Healthcare Market worth $ 71.2 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

Global Metaverse in the Healthcare Market is valued at US$ 5.06 Billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$ 71.2 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 34.8%

NEW JERSEY, NJ, USA, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Metaverse in Healthcare Market- by Component (Software and Hardware) Technology (Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality(VR), Artificial Intelligence(AI), and Mixed Reality(MR)), Devices (VR Headsets, AR Devices, and Mixed Reality Platforms), End-Users (Medical Training & Education Modules, Diagnosis, Designing ORs, Treatment, Surgical Training, Remote Monitoring, and Others), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global Metaverse in the Healthcare market is valued at US$ 5.06 Billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$ 71.2 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 34.8% during a forecast period of 2022-2030.

The concept of the Metaverse is still in its infancy, but it will soon add many new dimensions as key social players incorporate various aspects of virtual reality and immersive experiences. It will be an excellent resource for healthcare providers and patients alike to learn from and feel empowered by. The importance of the Metaverse's integration of virtual reality, augmented reality, artificial intelligence, edge and quantum computing, the Internet of Medical Things, Web 3.0, the intelligent cloud, and robotics to the evolution of healthcare is immeasurable. Augmented reality, with its goofy headsets and science fiction asides, is poised to transform the way people interact with medical professionals.

The Metaverse will expand in healthcare as more difficult surgical operations are carried out with better accuracy and flexibility using AR platforms. Increased collaborations between significant corporations to develop AR and VR solutions to enhance the general surgical environment and rapidly growing investment to create metaverse platforms to change the healthcare sector are two additional crucial factors anticipated to impact market revenue in the upcoming years significantly. Many businesses invest extensively in digital healthcare platforms to enhance other medical services through augmented reality, streamline the transition to virtual reality, and enhance telemedicine experiences. Challenges for the Metaverse in healthcare include patient data privacy, the expensive cost of high-tech equipment, and escalating prices for more advanced digital healthcare infrastructure.

North America is anticipated to be the major contributor to the Metaverse in the Healthcare market over the forecast years. It is because of the region's dense concentration of companies with a metaverse focus, the quick advancement of healthcare infrastructure, the integration of AR and VR platforms into the healthcare sector, the rise in investments in AR goods and services, and advancements in software and hardware. In addition, the Asia Pacific Metaverse in the Healthcare market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific metaverse market is expected to grow fastest due to the increased use of the internet and other technologies to merge the digital and physical worlds. Mixed reality is gaining popularity and momentum as a means of boosting the application of abilities expanding in many trends across numerous enterprises in China, Japan, and India.

Major market players operating in the Metaverse in Healthcare market include BioflightVR, CAE Inc., Devden Creative Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Dhi Tattva Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Eon Reality Inc., Intuitive Surgical Inc., CableLabs, Microsoft, Google LLC, Meta Platforms, Inc., 8chilli, Inc., Global Healthcare Academy, 3D Systems Corp., AccuVein Inc., ImmersiveTouch Inc., Intuitive Surgical Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Medical Realities Ltd., MindMaze SA, Oodles Technologies, Siemens AG, Sky gate, UnitedHealth Group Inc., Wipro Ltd., WorldViz Inc.

Recent collaborations and agreements in the market:

• In April 2022, Building the Metaverse 2021 will cost $10 billion, according to Meta Platforms. To speed up tasks relating to the Metaverse, the business is now creating the fastest supercomputer in the world. With its virtual reality social platform Horizon Worlds, Meta Platforms looks to have made substantial progress toward monetizing the Metaverse. The business has revealed that it is currently testing a way for creators and developers to sell virtual goods and experiences inside the three-dimensional realms of the Metaverse.

• In March 2022, Ventyn joined the health metaverse with the 8chili HintVR VR platform for improvements in care coordination. Artificial intelligence, when paired with the power of 3D content and digital health apps, virtual reality platforms provide virtual training, patient engagement, education, and health coaching.

Market Segments

Global Metaverse in Healthcare Market, by Component, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Software

• Hardware

Global Metaverse in Healthcare Market, by Technology, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Augmented Reality (AR)

• Virtual Reality(VR)

• Artificial Intelligence(AI)

• Mixed Reality(MR)

Global Metaverse in Healthcare Market, by Device, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• VR Headsets

• AR Devices

• Mixed Reality Platforms

Global Metaverse in Healthcare Market, by End-User, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Medical Training & Education Modules

• Diagnosis

• Treatment

• Designing ORs

• Surgical Training

• Remote Monitoring

• Others

Global Metaverse in Healthcare Market, by Region, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

North America Metaverse in Healthcare Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• U.S.

• Canada

Europe Metaverse in Healthcare Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Metaverse in Healthcare Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• India

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Metaverse in Healthcare Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Metaverse in Healthcare Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

