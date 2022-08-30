Global Genitourinary Robotic Surgery Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2030 - Report by InsightAce Analytic

Global Genitourinary Robotic Surgery Market info Global Genitourinary Robotic Surgery Market seg

NEW JERSEY, NJ, USA, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Genitourinary Robotic Surgery Market- by Component (Robotic Surgery Machines, Tracking/ Navigation systems, Stimulators & Planners, and Others), Product Type (Robotic Surgery Instruments, Accessories, and Services), Application (Robotic Prostatectomy, Robotic Cystectomy, Robotic Pyeloplasty, Robotic Nephrectomy, and Others), End-User (Hospitals, Urology Clinics, and Research & Education Centers), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global Genitourinary Robotic Surgery market is expected to show a CAGR of 12.3% during a forecast period of 2022-2030.

Operations performed with the aid of robots are known as robotic or robot-assisted operations. These techniques were created to overcome the limitations and challenges of complex minimally invasive and non-invasive procedures. Using robot-assisted equipment, doctors may perform open surgery more proficiently and efficiently. Treatments that regularly involve robotic surgery include total and partial kidney removal, liver transplantation, pyeloplasty, kidney transplantation, mitral valve repair, pyloroplasty, radical prostatectomy, radical cystectomy, and tubal ligation. Urologists can avoid issues with minimally invasive and cancer-related surgeries by using surgical robots. Among the situations where urological robotic surgery is performed is prostate removal for BPH, kidney obstruction, kidney cancer, ureter, kidney, and bladder reconstruction.

Rising patient admissions for procedures like prostate removal, bladder reconstruction, and prostate cancer, as well as growing patient awareness of the advantages of urology robotic surgery among doctors, surgeons, and patients, as well as increasing availability of current automated operating systems in developed markets, will cause the need to proliferate. Additionally, the demand for less invasive procedures and the proportion of older patients is growing due to rising healthcare expenses in developing countries. The market will expand more quickly if remote surgery is more well-known. Due to several benefits, such as minimal blood and tissue loss, non-invasiveness, minor scarring, low risk of complications involving other organs, minimal complications, the lower dose of anaesthesia required, quick recovery, and minimal workforce requirements, the market for urology robotic surgery has increased exponentially. Additionally, it is projected that rising public and private sector investments in healthcare infrastructure would foster market expansion in both developed and emerging nations. However, the high cost of the procedure and the lack of qualified and experienced surgeons would impede the market's development.

North America is anticipated to be the major contributor to the Genitourinary Robotic Surgery market over the forecast years. Government and private sector investments in healthcare infrastructure are expected to increase, which would help the North American market expand favourably. The demand for robotic surgery will also rise due to favourable reimbursement possibilities. In addition, the Asia Pacific Genitourinary Robotic Surgery market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific area (India, China, Malaysia, Singapore, Japan, and the Rest of Asia Pacific) will have the quickest market growth due to the high prevalence of prostate and kidney cancer in Asian nations. Over the following several years, as more people become aware of robotic surgery and its benefits, it is anticipated that the need for surgical robots in the area will increase.

Major market players operating in the Genitourinary Robotic Surgery market include Titan Medical Inc., Stryker, Intuitive Surgical, Medrobotics Corporation, Blue Belt Technologies Ltd., AVRA Medical Robotics, Inc., Medtronic, Simbionix USA Corporation, Renishaw plc, THINK Surgical, Inc, TransEnterix Surgical, Inc., MAKO Surgical Corp., Mazor Robotics Ltd., Stanmore Implants Worldwide, Ltd., Hansen Medical, Inc., and SafeStitch Medical Inc.

Recent collaborations and agreements in the market:

• In January 2021, TransEnterix's Intelligent Surgical Unit, which enhances the Senhance robotic surgery system with AI-based capabilities and makes machine vision possible, acquired CE Mark clearance.

• In March 2019, Titan Medical and Teleflex Incorporated worked together. The partnership's goal was to create an automated ligation method. The market-leading polymer ligation technology from Teleflex will be incorporated into Titan's single-port robotic surgery system as part of this agreement.

Market Segments

Global Genitourinary Robotic Surgery Market, by Component, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Robotic Surgery Machine

• Tracking/ Navigation System

• Stimulators & Planners

• Others

Global Genitourinary Robotic Surgery Market, by Product Type, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Robotic Surgery Instrument

• Accessories

• Services

Global Genitourinary Robotic Surgery Market, by Application, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Robotic Prostatectomy

• Robotic Cystectomy

• Robotic Pyeloplasty

• Robotic Nephrectomy

• Others

Global Genitourinary Robotic Surgery Market, by End-User, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Hospitals

• Urology Clinics

• Research & Education Center

Global Genitourinary Robotic Surgery Market, by Region, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

North America Genitourinary Robotic Surgery Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• U.S.

• Canada

Europe Genitourinary Robotic Surgery Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Genitourinary Robotic Surgery Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• India

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Genitourinary Robotic Surgery Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Genitourinary Robotic Surgery Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

