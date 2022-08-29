Funding for infrastructure projects in northeastern New Brunswick

CANADA, August 29 - PAQUETVILLE (GNB) – Seventeen projects in northeastern New Brunswick valued at $4.82 million were announced today by the provincial and federal governments.

“Infrastructure projects are important to all New Brunswickers, regardless of where you live,” said Miramichi Bay-Neguac MLA Réjean Savoie. “We are keeping residents safe by supporting fire department expansion and modernization efforts, and we are helping people remain active by ensuring trail systems and recreational facilities are first class.”

Savoie attended for Local Government and Local Governance Reform Minister Daniel Allain.

“Investments in recreational, community and cultural infrastructure are investments in strong and connected communities,” said Acadie-Bathurst MP Serge Cormier. “These 17 projects will continue to develop our landmark attractions, upgrade our infrastructure and strengthen our communities. These investments will make a meaningful, lasting difference for families and businesses across the northeast region.”

Cormier attended for federal Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities Minister Dominic LeBlanc.

Approved projects range in size and cost. The Tabusintac Regional Golf Club is getting almost $495,000 to build a multi-purpose, energy-efficient clubhouse. The Miscou fire department is receiving about $402,000 to expand the fire hall and create a new bay and training area. The Pointe-Sapin community centre is getting more than $184,000 to replace siding on the facility and install a new steel roof. The Scottish Heritage Society is receiving about $167,000 to make upgrades to Wilson’s Point Historic Site in Derby Junction.

A list of all funded projects is available online.

The Canada Community-Building Fund is a permanent source of federal funding for infrastructure investments. While 80 per cent of the funding is allocated to local governments, 20 per cent is available for projects benefiting the residents of local service districts.

The Department of Environment and Local Government conducted stakeholder engagement sessions to help determine infrastructure priorities for local service districts. While applications for projects were accepted under all 19 categories, preference was given to the following types of applications:

improvements to existing infrastructure;

low-cost recreation, sport, culture and tourism projects with regional benefits;

projects that meet provincial priorities, such as energizing the private sector, creating vibrant and sustainable communities, and the environment;

projects receiving additional financial support such as from donations, fundraising efforts, local tax contributions, or other funding programs; and

projects benefiting multiple stakeholders.

Regional service commissions, water and wastewater commissions, community groups and other organizations offering services that benefit unincorporated areas were invited to apply for funding. More information on the Canada Community-Building Fund is available online.

There is about $55 million available for New Brunswick’s unincorporated areas. Projects must be completed by March 31, 2024.

29-08-22