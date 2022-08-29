Submit Release
Greenberg Traurig Represents Tripwire Interactive in Acquisition

David I. Schulman, co-chair of the Video Games and Esports Practice of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, led the firm's team representing Tripwire Interactive (Tripwire) in its acquisition by Embracer Group AB (Embracer).

ATLANTA (PRWEB) August 29, 2022

David I. Schulman, co-chair of the Video Games and Esports Practice of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, led the firm's team representing Tripwire Interactive (Tripwire) in its acquisition by Embracer Group AB (Embracer). Embracer, through its wholly owned subsidiary Saber Interactive, entered into an agreement to acquire 100% of the ownership interest of Tripwire. Financial terms of the transaction, which was signed Aug. 18, were not disclosed.

Tripwire is an award-winning U.S. developer and publisher of video games. Embracer is a parent company of businesses led by entrepreneurs in personal computer, console, mobile and board games, and other related media. Tripwire, within Embracer, will operate as a subsidiary under the Saber Interactive operative group. Post transaction business will remain as usual with the team focused on developing future projects.

Founded in 2005 in Roswell, Georgia, Tripwire has developed several popular titles. Its Killing Floor series boasts over 35 million players, Rising Storm series over 14 million players, and Maneater over 16 million players. Its publishing division, Tripwire Presents, recently launched Chivalry 2, which is reported to have sold over two million units. Upcoming titles include Espire 2 (virtual reality) and Deceive Inc.

In addition to Schulman, Theodore I. Blum (managing shareholder, Atlanta) played a significant role in the transaction. The multi-disciplinary also deal team included William H. Grossenbacher III (associate, Atlanta), Brian J. Landau (associate, Atlanta), Stephanie Perron (of counsel, San Francisco), Justin K. Victor(shareholder, Atlanta), Brian Witkowski (shareholder, Chicago), Pallav Raghuvanshi (shareholder, New York), Drew M. Altman (shareholder, Miami), Ronald W. Eisenman (shareholder, Atlanta), Lauri S. Thompson (shareholder, Las Vegas), Bethani R. Oppenheimer (shareholder, Atlanta), Stephen M. Pepper (shareholder, New York), Kara M. Bombach (shareholder, Washington, D.C.), Sonali Dohale (of counsel, Washington, D.C.), and Steven T. Margolin (shareholder, Delaware).

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2500 attorneys in 43 locations in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East. The firm reported gross revenue of over $2 Billion for FY 2021 and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law 100, Am Law Global 100, and NLJ 250. On the debut 2022 Law360 Pulse Leaderboard, it is a Top 15 firm. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 4.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab and the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program certifies that the firm's U.S. offices are 100% powered by renewable energy. The firm is often recognized for its focus on philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

