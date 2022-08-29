Greenberg Traurig Adds Litigation Associate in Delaware

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP added Bryan Reed to its Delaware office as an associate in the firm's Litigation Practice. He joins Greenberg Traurig from Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP.

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP added Bryan Reed to its Delaware office as an associate in the firm's Litigation Practice. He joins Greenberg Traurig from Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP.

Reed litigates all aspects of corporate and complex commercial cases in the Delaware Court of Chancery, the Delaware Superior Court, and in various federal district courts including fiduciary duty suits, business divorces, and shareholder demands. He also has litigated pro bono cases in Family Court.

Reed earned his J.D., from the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law. While in law school, he served as a law clerk for the United States Attorney's Office in Washington, D.C., and for the Tax Division of the U.S. Department of Justice. After law school, Reed served as a judicial law clerk for the Honorable Joseph M. Getty of the Court of Appeals of Maryland. Reed received his B.A. from the University of Delaware.

The firm's Delaware office also recently added Renée Mosley Delcollo, an associate in the Intellectual Property Litigation Practice, and Frederick H. Mitsdarfer, III, an associate in the Real Estate Practice to its legal team.

About Greenberg Traurig's Delaware Office: Greenberg Traurig opened its Delaware office in 1999 in response to the unique and increasing role Delaware plays in the needs of the firm's national and international clients. Greenberg Traurig Delaware offers clients a full complement of attorneys who address real-world business problems by advising clients on the legal aspects of complex corporate and commercial matters and litigating in all of Delaware's federal and state courts, including the Court of Chancery, the Complex Commercial Litigation Division of the Superior Court, the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, and the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2500 attorneys in 43 locations in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East. The firm reported gross revenue of over $2 Billion for FY 2021 and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law 100, Am Law Global 100, and NLJ 250. On the debut 2022 Law360 Pulse Leaderboard, it is a Top 15 firm. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 4.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab and the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program certifies that the firm's U.S. offices are 100% powered by renewable energy. The firm is often recognized for its focus on philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

