Vietnam Online Food Delivery Market Estimated to Exceed US$ 1,555.4 Million by 2027 | CAGR of 16.4%

HANOI, VIETNAM, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Vietnam Online Food Delivery Market: Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027“, The Vietnam online food delivery market size reached a value of US$ 597.1 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,555.4 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 16.4% during 2022-2027. Online food delivery refers to services that allow individuals to ordering food from a restaurant or food joint through a mobile application or web page. These apps portals provide on-demand deliveries while helping help the users sort and filter through a wide range of choices in a convenient manner and supporting online and offline payments. Online food delivery ensures no-hassle ordering, express deliveries, fewer misunderstandings and, minimum human interactions. Also, numerous discounts and cashbacks offered by these services have made online ordering quite popular among the youngsters of contributed to their widespread popularity across Vietnam.

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being:

• Vietnammm

• Eat.vn

• Foody.vn

• Now.vn

• Grab Food

Vietnam Online Food Delivery Market Trends:

The Vietnam online food delivery market is primarily driven by the considerable growth inrapid digitization across the country. With the increasing penetration of internet and broadband services in Vietnam, there has been a considerable rise in the adoption of online food delivery services. Moreover, key players in the market are heavily investing in integrating their mobile applications with advanced technologies in an attempt to identify recurring customers and their order preferences, which is creating a positive outlook for the market. Some of the Also, the online food delivery market is driven by transparency, as comparison of the menus and prices among restaurants help customers land a sweet deal every time. Other factors propelling the growth of online food delivery in Vietnam the market growth include are rapid urbanization and the widespread adoption of contactless delivery services. , increasing penetration of internet and broadband services, easy availability of a wide range of food options, including Vietnamese and other different cuisines, coupled with the convenience of having the order express-delivered at the doorstep, are further driving the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Ordering:

• Mobile Application

• Website

Market Breakup by Cuisines:

• Vietnamese Cuisine

• Western Cuisine

• Italian Cuisine

• South Asian cuisine

Market Region Summary:

• Southern Vietnam

• Northern Vietnam

• Central Vietnam

