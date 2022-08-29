Read more about DJJ Graduates 28 Juvenile Correctional Officers

(Decatur, Ga.) – The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) held a graduation ceremony for 28 newly-trained Juvenile Correctional Officers (JCO) on Friday, August 26, at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center in Forsyth, Ga. The cadets will join the ranks of other JCOs at secure facilities across the state.

"Our correctional officers ensure a safe and secure environment for rehabilitating justice-involved youth," said DJJ Commissioner Tyrone Oliver. "Their duties require maturity, reliability, and self-discipline. I am grateful for the commitment of these officers to DJJ and the youth we serve."

Basic Juvenile Correctional Officer Training (BJCOT) is a 240-hour comprehensive program that provides basic skills training in security practices and procedures. To complete the program, a cadet must meet established standards on written examinations that evaluate cognitive knowledge and performance-oriented studies.

The graduates have been assigned to 13 secure facilities across the state in Augusta-Richmond, Baldwin, Chatham, Clayton, Cobb, Crisp, DeKalb, Fulton, Hall, and Rockdale counties. Members of BJCOT Class #254 include:

1. MiYako Ardister – Elberton, GA

2. Brianna Baker – Atlanta, GA

3. McKenzie Bell – College Park, GA

4. Regina Brooks – Columbus, GA

5. Josona Marthea – Burks, Decatur, GA

6. Devin Carter – Decatur, GA

7. Breanna Cook –Freeport, New York

8. LeKiesha Dudley – Valdosta, GA

9. Gregory Evans – Atlanta, GA

10. Jasmine Fordham – Milledgeville, GA

11. Carissa Gannuscio – Suffield, Connecticut

12. Markoz Garcia – Dalton, GA

13. Richard Gravitt – Fairmount, GA

14. Dondre Hall – Augusta, GA

15. Ashlee Harris – Columbus, GA

16. Royce Harrod – Atlanta, GA

17. Nica Hilyard – Dawson, GA

18. Nashauwna Johnson – Moultrie, GA

19. Kimberly Powell – Quitman, GA

20. Pequeta Thomas – Atlanta, GA

21. Summer Thompson – Hayti, Missouri

22. Samuel Vickery – Dalton, GA

23. Sharonda Weaver – Lakeland, Florida

24. Yorrick Johnson – Temecula, California

25. Donovan Kingston – Detroit, Michigan

26. Quotisha Parker – Albany, GA

27. Mekiyah Wright – Atlanta, GA

28. Journee Jones – Thomasville, GA

To learn more about career opportunities with the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice, contact the Office of Human Resources at 404-294-3431 or apply online at www.djj.georgia.gov/careers.

