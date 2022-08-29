All-Wheel Drive Market Size to Hit Around USD 58.6 Bn by 2030

According to Precedence Research, the global all-wheel drive market size is predicted to hit around USD 58.6 billion by 2030 and is expanding at a notable CAGR of 5.15% over the forecast timeframe 2022 to 2030.

/EIN News/ -- Tokyo, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global all-wheel drive market size was valued at USD 37.4 billion in 2021. The rising demand for premium vehicles and SUV's that have advanced safety features which provide sufficient stability on the road is increasing the demand for all-wheel drive all over the world. An all-wheel drive vehicle provides a premium experience with enhanced driving dynamics for the user.



Various rules and regulations have been imposed by the government regarding the manufacturing of vehicles with all-wheel drive mechanism. The rapidly increasing demand for vehicles with all-wheel drive facility has emerged as a major growth factor for this segment of vehicles.

Report highlights

On the basis of propulsion, the conventional all-wheel drive vehicles have emerged as the largest market due to the extensive demand experienced from the people.

On the basis of type, the manual all-wheel drive vehicles have emerged as the largest market due to the huge number of people making use of such vehicles.

On the basis of application, the segment of on road vehicles has emerged as the largest market.

On the basis of vehicle type the segment of passenger vehicle has emerged as the largest market due to the extensive use of all-wheel drive vehicles among the commuters.

Recent Developments

In January 2021 - Kia K5 was Introduced by Kia Motors, a South Korean automotive manufacturer with all-wheel drive mechanism.



Regional Snapshots

The region of North America has emerged as the leading market player due to the extensive use of all-wheel drive vehicles among the people. The region of North America has emerged another huge market for all-wheel drive mechanism due to the rapid use of such vehicles by the people.

The region of Asia Pacific has emerged as the fastest growing market for all-wheel drive as it is a huge producer and manufacturer of vehicles. The increasing demand for advanced technologies which provide better facilities to the consumers has boosted the market for all-wheel drive mechanism. The existence of the key market players in this region has also emerged as a major growth factor for the all-wheel drive market.

Germany is another fastest growing market which makes use of all-wheel drive mechanism due to the production vehicles in this region. The region of China has also emerged as a major market due to the huge amount of production of all-wheel drive vehicles in this region. The safety features which are provided by these vehicles has emerged as a major driving force for the market.

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Key Players ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany), Magna International Inc. (Canada), BorgWarner Inc. (U.S.), Continental AG (Germany), JTEKT Corporation (Japan) and Others.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Huge demand for advanced safety features in the recent vehicles has emerged as a major driving force for the growth of the all-wheel drive market. The rules and regulations which are imposed by the government regarding the manufacturing and production of vehicles into the world market has boosted the demand for all-wheel drive mechanism. Advanced physical infrastructure which has been provided by various governments has matched with the requirement of all-wheel drive mechanism which emerges as a growth factor for the market.

Improve driving dynamics which are provided by the all-wheel drive mechanism has increased the demand for such vehicles among the potential consumers. More stability is provided to the entire vehicle by way of all-wheel drive mechanism which enhances the safety features provided by the vehicle. These multiple reasons emerge as the driving factors for the growth of the all-wheel drive market during the forecast period.

Market Restraints

The total cost of an all-wheel drive vehicle is comparatively higher as compared to the other options that are available in the automotive sector. Increasing demand for advanced features has made it compulsory for the manufacturers to produce such vehicles which imposes an additional pressure on the disposable income of the people. The sales and supply of all-wheel drive vehicles cannot match with the disposable income available with the people and hence the growth is comparatively slower as compared to the other varieties in the market.

Good quality tires are required to match with the technical specifications of all-wheel drive vehicles which adds an additional maintenance cost for the end user. The fuel efficiency of the vehicle is reduced considerably due to the excess power that is required for all-wheel drive vehicles. These multiple reasons have emerged as the restraining factors for the growth of the all-wheel drive market during the forecast period.

Market Opportunities

The increasing demand for advanced technical features in the latest vehicles has emerged as a major opportunity for the growth of the all-wheel drive vehicle market and his expected to continue its performance during the future as well. An all-wheel drive vehicle exhibits a tremendous performance as compared to its competitors available in the market which makes it a first choice for the potential consumers. A better balance and stability is provided by an all-wheel drive vehicle as compared to the other options available in the market which makes it a safer option for the consumer in real time.

The huge demand for all-wheel drive vehicles among the people keeping in mind the safety features has emerged as a major opportunity for the growth of the market during the forecast period. The huge number of people belonging to the geriatric population take care of safety features first which emerges as a major opportunity for the growth of the market.

What are the challenges of the all-wheel drive market?

The availability of advanced safety features has not pierced the market considerably which hampers the growth of the all-wheel drive segment to a great extent. The all-wheel drive system has made its strong foothold in the developed nations but is still lacking in the developing countries where people are still stuck with the older options available in the market.

The high cost of the vehicles with all-wheel drive system has emerged as a major challenge for the growth of the market which is foreseen to hinder the growth during the forecast period as well. These multiple reasons have emerged as the challenges for the growth of the all-wheel drive vehicles during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

By Type

Manual

Automatic

By Propulsion

Ice Vehicle

Electric

By Application

On Road

Off Road

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

By EV Type

Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV)

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

By Component

Differential

Transfer case

Propeller shaft

Power Transfer Unit

Final Drive Unit





By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)





