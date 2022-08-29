India Cold Chain Market Estimated to Exceed INR 3,637.4 Billion by 2027 | CAGR of 14.72%

India Cold Chain Market Bolstered by Significant Growth of Organized Food Retail Sector

DELHI, INDIA, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Cold Chain Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” finds that the Cold Chain industry in India reached a value of INR 1,585.1 Billion in 2021. A cold chain is a temperature-controlled technology that allows storage, transportation, and distribution of temperature-sensitive goods and products. It includes products such as fresh agricultural produce, seafood, frozen food, dairy, pharmaceutical drugs, chemicals, and photographic films. Cold chain technology comprises refrigerated trucks, railcars, cargo, and air cargo, which are used to maintain the quality and shelf-life of products at a specific temperature. In India, the cold chain technology is increasingly gaining traction as they are utilized for horticultural produce, which requires the products to be handled at chilled and mild chilled zones. Looking forward, the market is expected to reach a value of INR 3,637.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 14.72% during the forecast period (2022-2027).

India Cold Chain Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by the increasing consumption of temperature-sensitive products, including fresh fruits, vegetables, dairy, meat, and poultry products. Similarly, a rising number of healthcare products, such as vaccines, biopharmaceuticals and clinical trial materials, that are heat sensitive and require cold chain storage and transportation, are fueling the market growth. Besides this, the growing demand for organized retail and the rising awareness among consumers to mitigate food wastage is also facilitating the need for cold chains in India. This has changed the consumption pattern of perishable foods among individuals. In addition, the development of improved cold chain infrastructure across the country is also accelerating the adoption of cold chain. Moreover, rapid urbanization and changing tastes and preferences of individuals are increasing the consumption of ready-to-eat meals like frozen pizza, desserts, and snacks, which require cold chain logistics. Furthermore, the Government of India is providing subsidies to overcome complex transportation and enable service providers to tap into the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Segment:

• Cold Chain Storage

• Cold Chain Transportation

Breakup by Product:

• Fruits and Vegetables

• Meat and Fish

• Dairy Products

• Healthcare Products

Breakup by Sector:

• Private

• Cooperative

• Public

Breakup by Organised and Unorganised:

• Organised

• Unorganised

Breakup by States:

• Uttar Pradesh

• West Bengal

• Punjab

• Gujarat

• Bihar

• Andhra Pradesh

• Madhya Pradesh

• Maharashtra

• Karnataka

• Haryana

• Chhattisgarh

• Rajasthan

• Orissa

• Tamil Nadu

• Others

Key Players Included in Indian Cold Chain Market Research Report:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

TOC for the Indian Cold Chain Market Research Report:

• Preface

• Scope and Methodology

• Executive Summary

• Introduction

• Indian Cold Chain Market

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain Analysis

• Price Analysis

• Competitive Landscape

