Spool on iOS: A New Must-Have Tool for Musicians Marketing Their Music on Instagram and TikTok
Video editing meets drum machine in a first-of-its-kind app that’s upending the music video creation process.
Self promotion for modern day musicians is a necessity. Short form video is king on social media, but creating unique visual content is time consuming. Spool removes all these barriers.”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pixite today announces the launch of Spool, an immersive app that reimagines the way we create music videos.
“Self promotion for modern day musicians is a necessity. Short form video is king on social media, but creating unique visual content is time consuming. Editing video and finding great source material isn't easy. Spool removes all these barriers and makes the experience fun,” says Ben Guerrette, Pixite’s Chief Experience Officer.
Spool enables the creation of a professional-looking music video with a fraction of the time – and cost – as hiring a studio or producer. Visuals can be imported or selected from a collection of hand-curated, artist-sourced tracks. Mix and match video from Spool’s library of striking content, and add effects that pack a punch.
Spool’s visual library is sourced from internationally renowned video creators, including Big Visual Chill, Ravie, Bear from Void, REWIS3D, and Sandy Leung. Spool also has a curated Soundstripe library with a variety of inspirational tracks. All content is included in the Spool Pro subscription, which costs $49.99/year and includes unlimited access to Spool’s features and tools.
Editing with Spool is like jamming on a drum machine: Listen to a track and add visuals in real time, playing videos to the beat. Make captivating, pro-quality music videos within minutes.
Spool is the latest addition to Pixite’s suite of award-winning apps, including Assembly Graphic Design, Pigment Coloring, and Zinnia Journal, all of which have been featured by Apple on the App Store.
Key Features at Launch include:
Creative Control
Tap on 12 video pads and 6 realtime global effects while performing your visuals to the music
Easily swap out video and effect pads
Create portrait, landscape or square video exports, and effortlessly share on social media or with friends
Record and playback custom sequences
Video Editing Made Easy
Colorize, trim, and add effects to videos and music
Playback settings: latch visuals to loop or trigger when tapped
Sync settings and trigger effects to the beat automatically with BPM sync
Adjust attack and release of each global effect to fade in/out or snap on/off
Visuals
A carefully curated library contains a large range of original visuals and video content, made from some of the most prolific and inspiring visual artists and VJs around
Visuals include animation, live action, psychedelic and trippy effects, 3D graphics, slow motion, landscapes, cartoons, hand drawn imagery, and more
Realtime effects
Music
Load your own songs from your device
Select music from your personal Apple Music library
Choose from a custom collection of music, with styles including techno, hip hop, EDM, and more
Download Spool on the App Store, and follow on Instagram and Twitter.
About Pixite
Located in San Diego, California, Pixite LLC has been run by a small team of talented mobile app developers since 2009. Pixite is focused on providing creative tools that push the boundaries of artistry on mobile devices. Pixite’s apps include:
Zinnia Journal and Planner (Previous App of the Day)
Pigment — Adult Coloring Book (Previous Editor’s Choice)
Matter (Previous Editor’s Choice, Free App of the Week)
Tangent (App Store Best of 2013, Previous Editor’s Choice)
Fragment (#1 in the Top Paid iPad App, Photo and Video category, Free App of the Week, demo app in U.S. Apple Stores)
Union (#1 Top Paid iPad App, Photo and Video category)
