Florida Couple Arrested for Stealing Thousands From a Florida Senior
Attorney General Ashley Moody News Release
TALLAHASSE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody and the Walton County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of two criminals for stealing money and the personal identification of a Florida senior. The two criminals used the victim’s debit card to spend more than $8,000, purchasing an inflatable swimming pool, gourmet barbeque and other frivolous items. Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “Our investigators exposed a criminal duo who stole thousands of dollars from a 70-year-old Floridian—thinking no one would notice after the senior moved into a nursing home. Huge mistake. My investigators worked diligently to gather evidence of their crimes, and now this criminal couple will face justice for exploiting a Florida senior.” A Medicaid Fraud Control Unit investigation revealed that the 70-year-old victim previously resided with the suspects Charles Victor Currington and Crystal Sherlock. During that time, the victim assisted with household bills, including repairs to the home following a fire. After five years, the victim moved into a nursing home and no longer authorized Currington and Sherlock to use the debit card. Instead of returning the victim’s debit card, Currington and Sherlock used the card to spend more than $8,000 on frivolous purchases. Currington and Sherlock are each charged with one count of criminal use of personal identification information of an individual more than 60 years old, a second-degree felony; one count of criminal use of personal identification information of more than $5,000, a second-degree felony; and one count of theft from persons 65 years of age or older, more than $300, but less than $10,000, a third-degree felony. The case will be prosecuted by Attorney General Moody’s MFCU through an agreement with the State Attorney for the First Judicial Circuit of Florida, Ginger Bowden Madden.
# # # The Florida Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit investigates and prosecutes providers that intentionally defraud the state’s Medicaid program through fraudulent billing practices. Medicaid fraud essentially steals from Florida’s taxpayers. Additionally, the MFCU investigates allegations of patient abuse, neglect, and exploitation in facilities receiving payments under the Medicaid program. From January 2019 to present, Attorney General Moody's MFCU has obtained more than $138 million in settlements and judgments.
The Florida Medicaid Fraud Control Unit is funded through a grant totaling $27,734,297 for Federal Fiscal Year 2023, from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Inspector General. The Federal Share of these funds is 75% totaling $20,800,724. The State Matching Share of these funds is 25% totaling $6,933,573 and is funded by Florida.