Energy Drinks Market Estimated to Exceed US$ 59.2 Billion Globally By 2027 | CAGR of 7.1%

Global Energy Drinks Market Fostered by Increasing Adoption of Fitness Activities

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Energy Drinks Market Share: Global Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2022-2027,” finds that the global energy drinks market size reached US$ 39.3 Billion in 2021. Energy drinks consist of carbonated drinks, sports drinks, beverage concentrates, vegetable and fruit juices, and ready-to-drink beverages. They are one of the most popular dietary supplements produced using stimulants, including sugar, caffeine, taurine, guarana, ginseng, vitamins, Yohimbe, bitter orange, carnitine, and glucuronolactone. In recent years, energy drinks have gained momentum as they aid in increasing energy and enhancing mental alertness and physical performance. On account of these factors, the market value is expected to reach US$ 59.2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period (2022-2027).

Global Energy Drinks Market Trends:

One of the primary factors driving the market is the growing health consciousness among the masses. In addition, individuals adopting fitness activities are becoming inclined toward energy drinks as they promote faster recovery after a workout. Furthermore, the rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases and the easy availability of ready-to-drink beverages vis online platforms are propelling the market growth. Besides this, the market players are constantly launching new variants made using natural, plant-based ingredients. For instance, they are introducing energy drinks in exotic flavors to expand their product portfolio. Moreover, the extensive investment in promotional campaigns, such as celebrity endorsements, through social media platforms to expand their existing consumer base represents another major growth-inducing factor.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

• Amway

• AriZona Beverages USA

• Campbell Soup Company

• Living Essentials Marketing LLC

• Metta Beverage Corp.

• Monster Energy Company

• National Beverage Corp.

• PepsiCo

• Red Bull GmbH

• Suntory Holdings Limited

• Taisho Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

• Alcoholic

• Non-Alcoholic

Breakup by End User:

• Kids

• Adults

• Teenagers

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Speciality Stores

• Convenience Stores

• Online Stores

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2027)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

