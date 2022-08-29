Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania Invites Travelers to 'Fall' in Love With Their Seasonal Activities
Discover Lehigh Valley® shares ‘colorful' attractions for the perfect weekend getaway
LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa. (PRWEB) August 29, 2022
Autumn is fast approaching and with it brings back-to-school activities, crisp air, along with the urge to plan a fall weekend getaway. From scenic drives to world-renowned festivals, Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania is the perfect place to explore this season. Discover Lehigh Valley®, a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting and driving tourism to Lehigh and Northampton counties and is sharing some must-do activities perfect for foodies, families, festival goers, and more.
"Lehigh Valley truly encapsulates the beauty of the season as we are home to many fall favorites such as apple picking, historic covered bridges, vibrant foliage, seasonal brews, and so much more," said Alicia Quinn, vice president of marketing and strategic alliances for Discover Lehigh Valley. "Fall is one of our favorite seasons, as the air is cool and full of new opportunities to explore and make memories for years to come."
A fall getaway is made possible in Lehigh Valley with these recommendations:
- Lehigh Valley Covered Bridge Tour – The old charm and romance of Lehigh Valley's seven covered bridges are enhanced when the fall foliage changes color, usually in mid-October. Discover Lehigh Valley's self-guided tour allows visitors to stop at all seven bridges in one drive.
- Grim's Orchard Fall Festival – Lehigh Valley's premiere fall harvest experience is at Grim's Orchards. Opening September 10, the festival is complete with apple picking, corn mazes, pumpkin patches, food, and more! Grim's Orchards is just one of the many farms celebrating the season and DiscoverLehighValley.com/Fall has a list and interactive map of additional pick-your-own farms.
- Lehigh Valley Wineries – From the 30+ wineries and vineyards that span Lehigh Valley, fall officially marks harvest season. Taste one of the region's most sought-out varieties, including Riesling, Chardonnay, and Chambourcin, which has its own weekend-long celebration on October 8 and 9 on the Lehigh Valley Wine Trail.
- Breweries in Lehigh Valley – For something stronger than a pumpkin spice latte, try one of the fall offerings at Lehigh Valley's local breweries. Fall brews include Birthright Brewing Company's "Night Scare" Pumpkin Ale or the Oktoberfest-inspired "Helles Yes" German lager from Hijinx Brewing Company.
- Eight Oaks Farm Distillery – This farm-turned-distillery serves up the nation's oldest spirit – Applejack. The aging process provides hints of caramel and vanilla making it the perfect autumn drink. Enjoy a glass while sitting around the fire pit nestled amid sweeping country views.
- The Celtic Classic Highland Games & Festival in downtown Bethlehem celebrates Celtic culture with the U.S. National Highland Games Championship featuring amazing feats of strength and endurance. The event takes place September 23 – 25.
- Oktoberfest in Lehigh Valley brings authentic German food, beer, and live music to the SteelStacks campus from September 30 – October 2 and then again from October 7 – 9.
- PA Bacon Fest has over 100 vendors serving all sorts of pork perfection, making it a bacon lover's dream! This year's fest is November 5 – 6, you don't want to miss out!
About Discover Lehigh Valley
Discover Lehigh Valley®, the official destination marketing organization of Pennsylvania's Lehigh and Northampton counties, is dedicated to driving economic growth and strengthening local pride through tourism to the region. Just 60 minutes north of Philadelphia and 90 minutes west of New York City, Lehigh Valley is home to must-see attractions and festivals, world-class sporting events, thrilling outdoor recreation, renowned colleges and universities, and historic sites including Bethlehem, a National Historic Landmark District and nominee on the U.S. Tentative List for World Heritage Designation. Many of America's favorite brands such as Crayola®, Peeps®, Mike & Ike®, Martin Guitars, Mack Trucks and Olympus reign from Lehigh Valley. Visit DiscoverLehighValley.com and follow @LehighValleyPa.
